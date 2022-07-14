Chieftains earn revenge on Rebels in victory at home

YUTAN- After losing a close contest to Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg early in the year, the Yutan Senior legion baseball team was able to get back at the Rebels with a 7-5 victory at Itan Park on July 1. They followed that up with a 7-1 defeat to Class A Lincoln North at home on July 6.

Against S-O-S, it was the Rebels who were able to get on the board first with one run in the top of the second. That was followed up by two runs from the Chieftains in the bottom half of the inning.

The at-bat for Yutan started with both Gage Kennedy and Jesse Kult being hit by pitches. That was followed up by Joshua Fisher tripling on a line drive to left field to make it 2-1 in favor of the Chieftains.

Yutan was able to tack on another run in the bottom of the third after S-O-S struck for two in the top half of the third.

Out of the leadoff spot, Janson Pilkington reached base on a bunt down the third base side. Later in the half inning, he came around to score on a fly out to right field by Caleb Daniell that tied the game up at three apiece.

The Chieftains grabbed the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth when they scored four runs.

With one runner on and one out, Casey Stevens singled to left field knocking in Derek Wacker. After a walk, Braxton Wentworth drove in two more runs with a double to center that put Yutan in front 6-3.

Braxton Wentworth would use his speed on the base pads to get all the way over to third base. He would end up scoring when a ball got away from the catcher to put the Chieftains ahead by four.

In the field and on the mound, Yutan would bend but didn’t break by giving up one run in the fifth and seventh as they held on for the victory.

Leading the Chieftains with one hit and two runs batted in were Braxton Wentworth and Fisher. Stevens had one hit and one RBI in the game and Daniell had no hits and one run batted in.

Pitching six innings as the starter with two earned runs surrendered and four strikeouts was Stevens. Wentworth went one inning in relief and gave up one earned run.

Against a quality Lincoln North Star squad on July 6, Yutan had trouble getting the bats going with only one hit. As a result, they found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a six run defeat.

The Chieftain’s lone score came in the bottom of the second trailing 2-0. With two outs Kult singled to right field and then his courtesy runner Tyler Keiser reached the plate on a wild pitch from the pitcher.

North Star responded to the run by plating two in the fourth and fifth inning and then adding another insurance run in the sixth.

Pitching five innings and giving up four earned runs and striking out five as the starter was Gage Kennedy. In relief, Daniell pitched two innings, gave up one earned run, and had three strikeouts.

This week Yutan took on West Point on July 12. They have a home game against the Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds at 6 p.m. on July 16.