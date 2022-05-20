Chieftains earn pair of top five finishes at District Track Meet

DAVID CITY- In one of the most competitive districts across Class C, the Yutan boys and girls track teams were able to put together a pair of top finishes at the C-2 District Invite in David City on May 12. Earning third place were the Chieftain boys with 58 points and the girls came in fifth with 44.5 points.

Yutan had two boys who finished as individual qualifiers. They were Carter Tichota who won the 1,600 meter run by posting a 4:52.49 and Nolan Timm came in second in the long jump with a personal record mark of 40-04.75.

On top of Tichota and Timm getting to state, the 4x800 meter relay and the 4x100 meter relay teams qualified as well. The Chieftains got second in both events but got into state with one of the six fastest times outside first in Class C.

Nash Braymen, Isaac Kult, Derek Wacker, and Tichota clocked an 8:37.70 in the 4x800 and Zach Krajicek, Jett Arensburg, Wacker, and Josh Jessen ran a 44.69 in the 4x100.

Just missing out on getting to state was Wacker in the Discus. He finished third with a throw of 120-04 and Drake Trent came in sixth with a mark of 109-10 which was a PR for him.

On top of medaling in the discus, Trent got fourth in the shot put with a throw of 41-09. Getting sixth with a personal record toss of 41-01.75 was Will Peterson.

The final three medals in the field won by Yutan were by Michael James, Cole Smith, and Jett Arensburg. James took fourth in the long jump with a PR mark of 20-02.25, Smith got fifth in the triple jump with a jump of 38-11.50, and Arensburg ended up getting sixth by clearing 5-07 in the high jump.

Getting two medals on the track was Lucas Bussing. He came in fourth place in the 200 meter dash running a 24.65 and got fifth place in the 400 meter dash posting a 55.51.

Earning his third medal of the day in the 100 meter dash was Jett Arensburg. He took sixth place in the finals running an 11.87.

The only state qualifier for the Chieftain girls was Ellie Lloyd. She won the discus with a throw of 117-10 and Maura Tichota took fourth with a mark of 104-01.

Just missing out on qualifying for state in the pole vault was Gabi Tederman. She cleared a personal record height of 8-06 to get third and Hailey Kube got fifth with a jump of 8-00.

Getting third in the high jump and clearing 4-09 was McKenna Jones and Maura Tichota came in sixth in the shot put with a throw of 32-10.75.

Both relays that Yutan put on the track ended up medaling. The 4x100 meter relay team of Heidi Krajicek, Ellie Lloyd, Maura Tichota, and Christina Kerkman clocked a 53.67 to get fourth and McKenna Jones, Alyssa Husing, Laycee Josoff, and Kube came in fifth with a time of 4:38.71.

Getting fourth place in the 300 meter hurdles and the 800 meter run was Josoff and Tederman. Running a 2:39.15 was Tederman and Josoff clocked a personal record time of 50.58.

The final three medals on the track were sixth place finishes by Lloyd, Jones, and Tichota. Lloyd ran a PR of 13.64 in the 100 meter dash, Jones also ran her best time of her career with a 1:05.96 in the 400 meter dash, and Tichota came through the line in 17.83 in the 100 meter hurdles.

The Class C State Track Meet is on May 20 and 21 at Omaha Burke Stadium. The Chieftains will have athletes competing on both days.