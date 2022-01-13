Chieftains earn first place at Malcolm Invite

MALCOLM- Winning the 16 team Malcolm Invite on Jan. 8 was the Yutan wrestling team with 202 points. The next closest team to the Chieftains was Concordia/DC West with 167 points.

Yutan had two champions at the meet in Trev Arlt at 132 pounds and Isaac Kult at 145.

Arlt pinned his way to the championship and picked up the 100th win of his career as a junior. He defeated Bryce Teut of Malcolm in 1:25, Cade Scott of Lincoln Pius in 1:00, Zander Liston of Wayne in 2:44, Ty Zach of Wayne in 0:47, and then Will Porter of Millard South in a 1:52 in the first-place match.

Isaac Kult’s first three wins came by pin against James Watts of Malcolm in a 1:04, Jackson Snyder in a 1:29, and Eli Barner of Wayne in a 1:43. He then knocked off Channer Marsden of Cross County/Osceola with a 9-2 decision in the semifinals and Delunn Jones of Millard South by injury in 2:23 in the championship.

Six wrestlers finished in the runner-up position. They were Janson Pilkington at 106 pounds, Drew Krajicek at 113, Bryce Kolc at 120, Jesse Kult at 138, Jett Arensberg of 152, and Josh Jessen at 170.