Chieftains earn first place at Malcolm Invite

MALCOLM- Winning the 16 team Malcolm Invite on Jan. 8 was the Yutan wrestling team with 202 points. The next closest team to the Chieftains was Concordia/DC West with 167 points.
Yutan had two champions at the meet in Trev Arlt at 132 pounds and Isaac Kult at 145.
Arlt pinned his way to the championship and picked up the 100th win of his career as a junior. He defeated Bryce Teut of Malcolm in 1:25, Cade Scott of Lincoln Pius in 1:00, Zander Liston of Wayne in 2:44, Ty Zach of Wayne in 0:47, and then Will Porter of Millard South in a 1:52 in the first-place match.
Isaac Kult’s first three wins came by pin against James Watts of Malcolm in a 1:04, Jackson Snyder in a 1:29, and Eli Barner of Wayne in a 1:43. He then knocked off Channer Marsden of Cross County/Osceola with a 9-2 decision in the semifinals and Delunn Jones of Millard South by injury in 2:23 in the championship.
Six wrestlers finished in the runner-up position. They were Janson Pilkington at 106 pounds, Drew Krajicek at 113, Bryce Kolc at 120, Jesse Kult at 138, Jett Arensberg of 152, and Josh Jessen at 170.
Pins of Carter Fisher of Norfolk Catholic in 0:45, Brandon Wilson of Concordia/DC West in 3:17, Will Leseberg of Wayne in a 1:55, and Koy Mentink of Cross County/Osceola in 0:18 set him up in the finals. He would end up losing the match to Yair Santiago of Norfolk Catholic who pinned him in 3:59.
Picking up his first three victories by pin over Edwin Carey of Millard South, Gabe Rief of Grand Island Central Catholic, and Elijah Scodoris of Lincoln Pius was Drew Krajicek. After getting pinned by Alex Frank of Wayne, he rebounded to win an 11-9 decision against Christopher Burbach of Malcolm.
Kolc had a 9-0 major decision victory over Javier Gomez of Lincoln Pius in his first match. He then won a 10-6 decision against Grant Broeker of Lincoln North Star and a 9-4 decision over Max Egr of Yutan.
It was four pins that got Jesse Kult to the finals at 138 pounds. He defeated Brett Ladely of Dorchester, Aaron Kreun of Millard South, Charlie Marco of Concordia/DC West, and Sam Mueller of Grand Island Central Catholic in 0:52, 2:47, 0:41, and a 1:36. The one match he lost was to Ashton Munsell of Wayne by pin in 5:01.
Three pins for Arensberg of Calvin Perez of Millard South, Robert Hegwood of Palmyra, and Simon Minchow of Lincoln Pius set up a match with Colt Reiling of Malcolm in the semifinal. He was able to win a 13-8 major decision against him.
That ended up being the end of the road for Arensberg. He would get pinned in the title bout by Kayden Jensen of Concordia/DC/West in a 1:01.
Jessen was dominant on his way to the finals. He pinned Dylan Carlson of Fremont, Nick Henning of Lincoln North Star, Simon Willis of Pius, and Chrystian Wieczorek of Concordia/DC West in 0:19, 1:15, 0:41, and a 1:15.
He took on the top-rated wrestler in Class C at 170 in Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm in the first-place match. Jessen narrowly lost by a 7-6 decision.
Third-place finishers for the Chieftains were Max Egr at 120 pounds, Derek Wacker at 182, and Josh Fisher at 195. Jesse Keiser took fifth at 160 pounds and Zach Krajicek got eighth at the same weight class.
Yutan hosts their home invite at 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 13. They will also be at the Battle Creek Invite on Jan. 15.