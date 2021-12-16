Chieftains earn dominant win over Eagles for first victory

ARLINGTON- The Yutan Girls Basketball Team figured out the perfect recipe for success in their victory over Arlington on Dec. 7 on the road. They used lockdown defense to win 54-27 and pick up their first win of the new season.
Maura Tichota started the game off for Yutan with a made three.
That lead carried over to the second quarter where Jade Lewis had two made three’s and a fast break layup. Heading into halftime, the Chieftains found themselves up by double digits.
In the third quarter, Laycee Josoff started things off with a fast break layup that put Yutan up by 12. On the next possession, Alyssa Husing hit a three making it 33-20.
Lewis continued her impressive game with a three in the fourth that put the Chieftains up 54-27.
All in all, it was the most solid outing to date for Yutan. One stat that stood out in the win was the fact that they held the Eagles to 0% from three.
Lewis and Tichota were the leading scorers with 12 points apiece. Second, on the team was Laycee Josoff with nine points, Husing and Haley Kube had six, Ellie Lloyd and Shaylynn Campbell had four, and Maycee Hays had one.
On the glass, Josoff was able to pull down seven rebounds, had five assists, and four steals. All of those were team-leading marks for the Chieftains.
Two days later, Yutan picked up their second win of the new season on the road at Logan-View/Scribner-Snyder.
The Chieftains got off to a good start with a three by Josoff and a steal and layup by Tichota to go up 5-0. Later on, the Raiders finally got their offense going, and a basket at the buzzer tied the game at 11 a piece after the first.
Similar to L-V/S-S in the first quarter, Yutan struggled to score in the second. That was until under a minute to go in the half when Lloyd made a basket underneath and Tichota had two free throws. At the buzzer, Tichota made another basket tying the game at 17-17 heading to the locker room.
Yutan’s run on offense continued into third where Tichota made a layup on a fast break. After three quarters of action, the Chieftains had a 35-27 advantage.
In the fourth quarter, Yutan pushed their eight point edge up to nine when Campbell scored on a layup. It was part of a 10-8 run that helped the Chieftains go 2-0 for the week.
Leading the team with 18 points and seven rebounds was Tichota. Scoring eight points was Campbell, Kube had five, Hays finished with four, Josoff had three, Lloyd, Heidi Krajicek, and Christina Kerkman had two and Lewis finished with one.