Chieftains earn dominant win over Eagles for first victory

ARLINGTON- The Yutan Girls Basketball Team figured out the perfect recipe for success in their victory over Arlington on Dec. 7 on the road. They used lockdown defense to win 54-27 and pick up their first win of the new season.

Maura Tichota started the game off for Yutan with a made three.

That lead carried over to the second quarter where Jade Lewis had two made three’s and a fast break layup. Heading into halftime, the Chieftains found themselves up by double digits.

In the third quarter, Laycee Josoff started things off with a fast break layup that put Yutan up by 12. On the next possession, Alyssa Husing hit a three making it 33-20.

Lewis continued her impressive game with a three in the fourth that put the Chieftains up 54-27.

All in all, it was the most solid outing to date for Yutan. One stat that stood out in the win was the fact that they held the Eagles to 0% from three.

Lewis and Tichota were the leading scorers with 12 points apiece. Second, on the team was Laycee Josoff with nine points, Husing and Haley Kube had six, Ellie Lloyd and Shaylynn Campbell had four, and Maycee Hays had one.