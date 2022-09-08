Chieftains earn big win against conference foe at home

YUTAN- For the second time in the early season, the Yutan volleyball team was able to take down a rated foe when they knocked off Class C-1 No. 9 Syracuse in four sets 25-23, 25-27, 28-26, and then 25-14.

“That was a big one and I feel like that has maybe been a monkey on our back that we haven’t been able to beat them,” Yutan Head Coach Jodi Bierman said. “We overcame quite a few unforced serving errors that night. Just the fact that they could mentally stay in that game even though there were some frustrating moments on our behalf was good to see.”

In the first set against the Rockets, Ellie Lloyd picked up a kill to give the Chieftains a 9-8 lead. Blocks by McKenna Jones and Maura Tichota pushed Yutan’s edge out to 21-17 late in the set.

With the Rockets on the comeback trail, freshmen Mylee Tichota picked up a kill that gave the Chieftains a two point win in the first set.

A pair of blocks by Lloyd and Mylee Tichota and an ace from McKenna Jones gave Yutan a commanding 17-11 lead in the second set. Syracuse battled back into the set and sent it to extra points where they pulled out a two point victory.

With the momentum of the match hanging in the balance in the third set, Maura Tichota stepped up big. She ended up picking up a kill and a block that kept the Chieftains in front 16-15.

In extra points, she had an ace and then had the deciding kill that gave Yutan a two point set win and a 2-1 lead over the Rockets.

The Chieftains fed off the momentum they gained in the third set going to the fourth. They dominated from start to finish as they knocked off Syracuse by 11 and won the match 3-1.

Coming up with 12 kills in the match was Lloyd, while Gabi Tederman and Maura Tichota each had eight. Mylee Tichota had four kills and Jones had two.

Picking up three aces was Jones, Amelia North earned two, and Mylee Tichota and Tederman each had one. At the net, Maura Tichota and Tederman piled up four blocks; Jones and Lloyd had three, and North had one.

Earning 21 assists and 11 digs was North and Jones had 11 assists and nine digs. Also reaching double digits in digs was Tederman with 15, Maura Tichota with 14, and Lloyd had 13.

On Sept. 1, Yutan had another home match against Cedar Bluffs. The Chieftains were able to dominate from start to finish in a 25-6, 25-11, and 25-11 victory over the Wildcats.

In the first set, Yutan was able to jump out to a commanding 19-4 edge. A pair of kills from Tederman and McKenna Jones secured the 19 point set win.

Maura Tichota started the second set off with a kill that put the Chieftains up 1-0. A few plays later, Lloyd had a kill on the left side that extended the lead out 8-2 for Yutan.

The set ended with a long rally that the Chieftains won, giving them a 14 point victory and a 2-0 lead.

With freshmen North at the service line, Yutan was able to race out to a 6-0 lead in the third set. An ace from Kylie Krajicek and a kill from Tederman extended the edge out to 13-3 for the Chieftains.

Another kill from Maura Tichota upfront gave Yutan a 23-11 lead and eventually helped them to win the set by an identical score from the second.

Leading the Chieftains with seven kills, a .700 hitting percentage, three aces, and four digs was Lloyd. Maura Tichota had six kills, one block, and three aces, North had seven aces, 11 assists, and four digs, Jones had six assists, four kills, and two aces, Mylee Tichota had three kills, and Tederman had four kills and one ace.

From the Cedar Bluffs win, Yutan moved on to the Weeping Water Tournament where they were the champs with a 4-0 record. They swept Class D2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart and Omaha Brownell Talbot and won in three sets against East Butler and Nebraska City Lourdes.

Against East Butler in the opening round, the Chieftains found themselves in a battle. Yutan won the first set 25-11 but then took a step backwards in the second losing 25-19. The Chieftains rebounded in the third set pulling out a 25-15 victory and a 2-1 match win.

In the back row, Jones had nine assists, three kills, and four aces. North finished the match with 12 assists, Lloyd had six kills and 10 digs, Mylee Tichota picked up four kills, three blocks, and two aces, Maura Tichota got four kills, Tederman had four kills, a .571 hitting percentage, and four aces, and Nielsen got two kills.

Yutan took on one of the top small schools in the state in Falls City Sacred Heart in the second round. The Chieftains were able to outlast the Irish in both sets pulling out a convincing 25-19 and 25-21 match win.

Powering Yutan with nine kills, a .563 hitting percentage, two aces, and four blocks was Maura Tichota. Lloyd came up with 14 digs, Jones had 10 assists and two blocks, North earned 12 assists, Mylee Tichota had five kills, seven digs, and two aces, Tederman picked up five kills and six digs, and Nielsen earned two kills.

The third round matchup for the Chieftains was against Brownell Talbot. Yutan continued the momentum from their big win against the Irish with a 25-12 and 25-17 straight set victory.

Maura Tichota was able to fill up the stat category with four kills, one block, and five digs. Lloyd ended up with four kills and five digs, Mylee Tichota picked up three kills and one block, Tederman had three aces and eight digs, Jones came up with four digs, four assists, and two kills, North had eight assists, one ace, and three digs, and Nielsen ended up with one kill and one block.

In the title match against Lourdes, the first set was very exciting and pushed well past 25 points. In the end, it was the Knights who ended up pulling out a 30-28 set win.

Just like they have done all year up to this point, the Chieftains battle back in the second and third sets winning 25-19 and 25-22. It was a great accomplishment for a group that is so young and getting better with each match played.

The freshman Mylee Tichota had a stellar match with nine kills, 14 digs, four blocks, and one ace. Getting seven kills, 17 digs, and two aces was Lloyd, Tederman got six kills, 17 digs, and two aces, Maura Tichota ended up with five kills and 10 digs, Jones picked up three aces and 15 assists, North had two aces and nine assists, and Nielsen had two blocks and one kill.

This week Yutan will be taking part in the Brownell Talbot Triangular at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.