Chieftains drops games to Bluejays and Panthers

A steal and dunk by Cale Jacobsen and then a three in the corner by his brother Dane Jacobsen made it 51-19 Bluejays heading to the fourth.

Sam Petersen tried to give Yutan some momentum in the final frame with a made three. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as A-G cruised to the victory with three’s from Walker Grell, Luke Clark, Cale Jacobsen, and Dane Jacobsen.

The only player in double figures for the Chieftains was Petersen with 11 points. Scoring seven points was Richmond, Timm recorded three points, Ben Denly, Paul Kirchmann, Max Peterson, and A.J. Arensberg had two points, while Drake Trent finished with one point.

Yutan’s losing streak was pushed to four games on Jan. 21 when they took on Palmyra on the road. The Panthers seemed to be just one step in front of the Chieftains all night and as a result won 59-46.

In both the first and second quarters, Yutan was outscored by an identical point margin at 15-11. This led to Palmyra having a 30-22 lead at intermission.

Another 14 points and 15 points dropped in by the Panthers in the third and fourth, compared to just 11 points and 13 points in the same two quarters by the Chieftains, summed up how the night went as a whole for the visitors.