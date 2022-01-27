Chieftains drops games to Bluejays and Panthers

ASHLAND- It was a battle of two teams moving in different directions in Ashland on Tuesday night. Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood came in on a four game winning streak, where the Yutan had lost two games in a row. After losing twice to the Chieftains a year ago, it was the Bluejays who got some revenge with a 65-30 victory.
A-G took control of the game early on with two three-pointers from Cougar Konzem. A reverse layup by him as well made it 15-2 in favor of the Bluejays.
Yutan was eventually able to get some offense going with Jake Richmond. He made a floater in the lane and a three that brought the deficit back down to single digits at nine points.
That all changed, when Brooks Kissinger hit a three at the buzzer that gave A-G a 20-8 lead at the end of the first.
Nolan Timm started the second off with a corner three for the Chieftains. That was followed up by driving buckets from the Bluejays Konzem and Kissinger that pushed A-G lead up to 26-13.
At halftime, the Bluejays were nearly up 20 points at 35-17.
Right on queue with the end of the first half, A-G’s Evan Shepard was fouled and made a layup to begin the second half. He also made the free throw extending the lead to 38-17.
A steal and dunk by Cale Jacobsen and then a three in the corner by his brother Dane Jacobsen made it 51-19 Bluejays heading to the fourth.
Sam Petersen tried to give Yutan some momentum in the final frame with a made three. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as A-G cruised to the victory with three’s from Walker Grell, Luke Clark, Cale Jacobsen, and Dane Jacobsen.
The only player in double figures for the Chieftains was Petersen with 11 points. Scoring seven points was Richmond, Timm recorded three points, Ben Denly, Paul Kirchmann, Max Peterson, and A.J. Arensberg had two points, while Drake Trent finished with one point.
Yutan’s losing streak was pushed to four games on Jan. 21 when they took on Palmyra on the road. The Panthers seemed to be just one step in front of the Chieftains all night and as a result won 59-46.
In both the first and second quarters, Yutan was outscored by an identical point margin at 15-11. This led to Palmyra having a 30-22 lead at intermission.
Another 14 points and 15 points dropped in by the Panthers in the third and fourth, compared to just 11 points and 13 points in the same two quarters by the Chieftains, summed up how the night went as a whole for the visitors.
A big difference in this game was the Panthers shot 57% from the field and 64% from three-point range. They also outrebounded Yutan 33 to 27.
Petersen once again paced the Chieftains with 17 points scored. Also in double figures was Richmond with 13 points, while Timm scored nine, Carter Tichota had four, Denly registered two, and Gage Kennedy finished with one point.
This week Yutan took part in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. They took on Lousiville at home on Jan. 25.