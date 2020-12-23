Chieftains drop first game of season against Doniphan-Trumbull

HASTINGS – The sixth-ranked Yutan boys basketball team started their week with a 73-39 road victory over the Conestoga Cougars on Dec. 17.
The Chieftains broke the game open in the second quarter when they outscored the home team 27-7.
The 34-point win improved the Chieftain record to 4-0 on the year.
Yutan shot 50 percent from the field and converted on 12-of-27 from behind the 3-point line.
Five players finished in double-figures for Yutan and it was Jake Richmond leading the way with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.
Senior Brady Timm scored 12 points and added six rebounds and five assists.
Carter Tichota (11), Nolan Timm (11) and Gavin Kube (10) also scored in double-figures for the Chieftains.
Junior Sam Petersen added nine points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Yutan out-rebounded the Cougars 31-16.
The Chieftains returned to the floor on Dec. 19 when they traveled to Hastings College to do battle with Doniphan-Trumbull.
The Cardinals outscored the Chieftains 23-14 over the final eight minutes and were able to deal Yutan their first loss of the season 63-53 in Hastings.
The game was close the entire game. Yutan led 26-25 at the half, but the Cardinals were able to wrestle the lead away going into the fourth quarter.
Brady Timm led the Chieftains in scoring with 20 points. He also added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Petersen added nine points and grabbed six rebounds.
Tichota played well finishing with seven points and leading the team with seven rebounds.
Yutan shot a season-low 34 percent from the field and converted on 9-of-17 from the free throw line.
Yutan was also outrebounded 28-23.
The Chieftains wrapped up their pre-Christmas schedule with a road game against Raymond Central on Dec. 22. Photos and game results will appear in next week’s newspaper.