Chieftains drop first game of season against Doniphan-Trumbull

HASTINGS – The sixth-ranked Yutan boys basketball team started their week with a 73-39 road victory over the Conestoga Cougars on Dec. 17.

The Chieftains broke the game open in the second quarter when they outscored the home team 27-7.

The 34-point win improved the Chieftain record to 4-0 on the year.

Yutan shot 50 percent from the field and converted on 12-of-27 from behind the 3-point line.

Five players finished in double-figures for Yutan and it was Jake Richmond leading the way with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.

Senior Brady Timm scored 12 points and added six rebounds and five assists.

Carter Tichota (11), Nolan Timm (11) and Gavin Kube (10) also scored in double-figures for the Chieftains.

Junior Sam Petersen added nine points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Yutan out-rebounded the Cougars 31-16.

The Chieftains returned to the floor on Dec. 19 when they traveled to Hastings College to do battle with Doniphan-Trumbull.