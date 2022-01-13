Chieftains dominate in wins over Mustangs and Raiders

YUTAN- Last week was great for the Yutan girls basketball team, as they picked up three victories and moved their record to above .500 on the season at 7-5. The Chieftains were able to knock off Omaha Brownell Talbot 59-22 on Jan. 6 and beat Omaha Concordia 59-33 on Jan. 4.

Yutan’s first game of the week was a home game against Concordia. The Chieftains led from start to finish thanks to the 40.8% they shot from the field and the 12 steals they recorded.

Getting off to a good start in the game was Yutan by going on a 6-0 run. That lead was built off of three-pointers from Haley Kube and Maura Tichota.

That advantage for the Chieftains grew to nine points at 15-6 after the first quarter of play.

During the second, the Mustangs were able to outscore Yutan 13-11. Five of those 11 points came off a three-pointer from Alyssa Husing and a layup in transition from Christina Kerkman that gave the Chieftains a 26-19 halftime lead.

The most dominant quarter of the game came in the third for Yutan, where they outscored Concordia 20-3. Both Maura Tichota and Maycee Hays made three-pointers as the Chieftains lead grew to 46-22 at the end of the third.