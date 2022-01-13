Chieftains dominate in wins over Mustangs and Raiders

YUTAN- Last week was great for the Yutan girls basketball team, as they picked up three victories and moved their record to above .500 on the season at 7-5. The Chieftains were able to knock off Omaha Brownell Talbot 59-22 on Jan. 6 and beat Omaha Concordia 59-33 on Jan. 4.
Yutan’s first game of the week was a home game against Concordia. The Chieftains led from start to finish thanks to the 40.8% they shot from the field and the 12 steals they recorded.
Getting off to a good start in the game was Yutan by going on a 6-0 run. That lead was built off of three-pointers from Haley Kube and Maura Tichota.
That advantage for the Chieftains grew to nine points at 15-6 after the first quarter of play.
During the second, the Mustangs were able to outscore Yutan 13-11. Five of those 11 points came off a three-pointer from Alyssa Husing and a layup in transition from Christina Kerkman that gave the Chieftains a 26-19 halftime lead.
The most dominant quarter of the game came in the third for Yutan, where they outscored Concordia 20-3. Both Maura Tichota and Maycee Hays made three-pointers as the Chieftains lead grew to 46-22 at the end of the third.
Jade Lewis helped carry Yutan to the finish line in the final frame. She made a fast break layup and then stole the ball and turned it into two points on the other end.
Finishing with a game-high 17 points, six rebounds, and two assists was Tichota. Kube scored 11 points and had two assists; Laycee Josoff recorded eight points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists, and Hays scored seven points.
Lewis had six points, three rebounds, and three steals and Husing dropped in five points. Both scoring two points were Heidi Krajicek and Kerkman and Ellie Lloyd finished with one point.
Brownell Talbot was no match for Yutan on the road. An 18-0 run in the first quarter by the Chieftains, solidified how the rest of the game would go.
Yutan would outscore the Raiders 11-4 in the second, 21-9 in the third, and then both teams had nine points apiece in the final frame.
Dropping in 22 points, three rebounds, and six steals was Lewis. Josoff scored eight points, Tichota had six, Husing and Kube finished with five, Shay Campbell and Hays had four, Krajicek recorded three, and Gabi Tederman had two points.