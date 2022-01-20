Chieftains dominant fourth leads to victory over Falcons

YUTAN- A fourth-quarter surge is exactly what the Yutan girls basketball team needed in a 54-39 victory over Douglas County West on Jan. 11. They were able to outscore the Falcons 16-5 in the fourth and pushed their win streak up to four games in a row.
The Chieftains had a major advantage in the rebounding category in the contest with 40 compared to just 24 for DC West. Yutan also shot 39% from the field, which was a little better than the 36% shot from the Falcons.
Both teams went back and forth in the first quarter trading offensive and defensive blows. The game ended up in a 9-9 tie at the end of the first.
Trailing by one point in the second quarter, Alyssa Husing made a three-pointer for the Chieftains that put them up 17-15. A few possessions later, Haley Kube was able to make a three that increased the lead to 24-19.
A late surge by the Falcons cut Yutan’s lead down to 24-23 at the half.
Midway through the third quarter, the Chieftains were trailing by two when Alyssa Husing made a three that put Yutan in front again at 35-34.
Adding two more points to their lead is what the Chieftains were able to accomplish at the end of the third. With one quarter remaining, Yutan had a 38-34 edge.
That lead grew from there for the Chieftains with a made three from Lloyd to start the fourth. This started what turned out to be a 16-5 run by Yutan in the final frame.
Lloyd was the team’s top performer with a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Maura Tichota just missed out on being the second player for the Chieftains with a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Coming through with eight points was Laycee Josoff, Kube recorded seven, both Heidi Krajicek and Maycee Hays had four, and Jade Lewis finished with two points.
Yutan moved to 9-5 on the year and pushed their win streak to five games, when they defeated Platteview 41-28 on Jan. 15 in a road contest. The defense for the Chieftains played a huge part in the win, as they held the Trojans 25% from the field and 6% from three.
Krajicek had a great steal that she got passed ahead to Tichota who made a layup that put Yutan up 6-2 early. After one-quarter of play, the Chieftains clung to a 9-7 advantage.
The game became even closer in the second quarter when the Trojans outscored Yutan 10-9. At halftime, the Chieftains had a slim one-point lead up 18-17.
Yutan was able to bust the game open in the third with 11 points compared to just four points for Platteview. It was 29-21 in favor of the Chieftains heading to the fourth.
A three from Kube midway through the fourth put Yutan up by a commanding 17 points at 38-21. The Chieftains used that lead to coast to the finish line and the victory.
As of the deadline for the paper on Jan. 17, there were no stats submitted for the Yutan vs Platteview game to the Wahoo Newspaper.
Yutan took on Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 18. They play on the road at Palmyra on Jan. 21 at 6:00 p.m.