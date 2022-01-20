Chieftains dominant fourth leads to victory over Falcons

That lead grew from there for the Chieftains with a made three from Lloyd to start the fourth. This started what turned out to be a 16-5 run by Yutan in the final frame.

Lloyd was the team’s top performer with a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Maura Tichota just missed out on being the second player for the Chieftains with a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Coming through with eight points was Laycee Josoff, Kube recorded seven, both Heidi Krajicek and Maycee Hays had four, and Jade Lewis finished with two points.

Yutan moved to 9-5 on the year and pushed their win streak to five games, when they defeated Platteview 41-28 on Jan. 15 in a road contest. The defense for the Chieftains played a huge part in the win, as they held the Trojans 25% from the field and 6% from three.

Krajicek had a great steal that she got passed ahead to Tichota who made a layup that put Yutan up 6-2 early. After one-quarter of play, the Chieftains clung to a 9-7 advantage.

The game became even closer in the second quarter when the Trojans outscored Yutan 10-9. At halftime, the Chieftains had a slim one-point lead up 18-17.