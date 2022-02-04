Chieftains defense powers them to Conference Title

With the score tied at four to start the game, Kube drained a three. The Chieftains scored two more points and had a 9-4 edge heading to the second.

What was already a seven-point lead midway through the second grew to 20-7 when Josoff and Jade Lewis both connected on threes.

The defense for Yutan also did their part in the second by holding LV/SS to just four points again, which helped the Chieftains go up by nearly 20 points at 22-8 at the half.

Out of the break, the Raiders were able to figure some things out on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. After outscoring Yutan 16-7 in the third, the Chieftains were only up 29-24 with one quarter remaining.

When Yutan needed a big three the most, Josoff was able to deliver with one to push the Chieftains lead back up to eight at 32-24 to start the final frame. That basket helped carry Yutan the rest of the way and onto the victory.

Leading the Chieftains with 17 points, seven rebounds, and four steals was Josoff. Tichota had ten points and three rebounds, Kube finished with five points and four assists, Lewis scored four points and had three steals, and Lloyd ended with two points and eight rebounds.

The Chieftains played Louisville on Feb. 1. They take on Syracuse on the road again at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.