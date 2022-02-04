Chieftains defense powers them to Conference Title

YUTAN- An outstanding defense effort put forth by the Yutan girls basketball team, propelled them to a 42-22 victory over Class C-1 No. 10 Syracuse in the title game of the Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 29 at Conestoga. The Chieftains held the Rockets to 23% shooting from the field and 10% from three.
Already ahead 10-3 in the first, Laycee Josoff hit a three for Yutan that put them up 13-3. Syracuse would score two more points before the end of the quarter making it 13-5 in favor of the Chieftains.
Maura Tichota and Haley Kube both made three-pointers extending Yutan’s advantage to 15 points. Four points by the Chieftains gave them a 27-8 lead at the half.
After an eight-point run by the Rockets to start the third, Kube nailed a three that made Yutan’s lead 14 points again at 30-16.
The offensive setback in the third didn’t faze Yutan, as they scored 12 points in the fourth. Kube made another three that helped the Chieftains close the contest out.
Tichota was a key component to Yutan’s success with 16 points. Finishing with 10 points was Kube, Josoff scored eight, and Ellie Lloyd and Jade Lewis both had four points.
In the semifinals of the tournament on Jan. 27, Yutan was matched up against Louisville who upset Raymond Central. It was close throughout most of the game, but in the end, the Chieftains found a way to pull away for the 36-26 win.
Both teams were stuck in a defensive battle out of the gate. It was Yutan who came out ahead at the end of one by a score of 7-6.
The Chieftains went right to work building on that lead in the second quarter. Three-pointers from Josoff, Kube, and Maycee Hays increased the lead to 17-10 for Yutan.
Overall, the Chieftains finished with 12 points in the second quarter and held the Lions to just six points. Going into halftime, Yutan enjoyed a 19-12 advantage.
Late in the third, the Chieftains were looking for a spark on offense and were able to find it with Tichota. She was able to steal the ball and convert it into a layup, which helped Yutan go up 27-19 and then eventually 29-21 after three.
Similar to the first, it was another defensive battle in the fourth. The Chieftains finished up with seven points and Louisville scored five.
Kube paced Yutan in the contest with 13 points, two rebounds, and two turnovers. Scoring ten points and pulling down eight rebounds was Tichota.
Both Ellie Lloyd and Josoff ended up scoring four points apiece, Hays had three points and three steals, and Shaylynn Campbell scored two points, had one assist, and one steal.
The Chieftains first game of the tournament came against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Jan. 24. For the second time on the year, Yutan defeated the Raiders by ten points, this time by a score of 38-28.
With the score tied at four to start the game, Kube drained a three. The Chieftains scored two more points and had a 9-4 edge heading to the second.
What was already a seven-point lead midway through the second grew to 20-7 when Josoff and Jade Lewis both connected on threes.
The defense for Yutan also did their part in the second by holding LV/SS to just four points again, which helped the Chieftains go up by nearly 20 points at 22-8 at the half.
Out of the break, the Raiders were able to figure some things out on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. After outscoring Yutan 16-7 in the third, the Chieftains were only up 29-24 with one quarter remaining.
When Yutan needed a big three the most, Josoff was able to deliver with one to push the Chieftains lead back up to eight at 32-24 to start the final frame. That basket helped carry Yutan the rest of the way and onto the victory.
Leading the Chieftains with 17 points, seven rebounds, and four steals was Josoff. Tichota had ten points and three rebounds, Kube finished with five points and four assists, Lewis scored four points and had three steals, and Lloyd ended with two points and eight rebounds.
The Chieftains played Louisville on Feb. 1. They take on Syracuse on the road again at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.