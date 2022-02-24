Chieftains defense leads them to first place in Subdistrict

YUTAN- It came down to one final shot that was blocked by Maura Tichota. That’s how the Class C-2 No. 10 Yutan girls basketball team punched their ticket to the District Finals in a 38-37 victory over Nebraska City Lourdes at home on Feb. 17 in the C2-1 Subdistrict Final at Yutan.

Playing a big factor in the Chieftains win, was the fact that they were able to hold the Knights to just 14% from three-point range and had seven steals and two blocks.

The Chieftains were able to start the contest out on a 6-0 run after Laycee Josoff drained a three. After one quarter of action, that edge remained at six points up 12-6.

Midway through the second, it was a 16-10 game when Jade Lewis hit a three in the corner that pushed Yutan’s lead up to nine points. At halftime, the Chieftains had a comfortable 22-14 advantage.

That started to change in the third quarter, with Lourdes outscoring Yutan 10-8 in the quarter. Going to the final frame, the game was 30-24 in favor of the Chieftains.

The surge from the Knights continued into the fourth quarter where they started out on a 6-0 run that tied the game up at 30. Haley Kube was able to jumpstart Yutan’s offense with a fast break layup that put them up 32-30.

From that point on, the game came down to grit and determination, and the Chieftains had just a little bit more than Lourdes which was the difference.

Leading Yutan with 14 points scored was Josoff. Lewis came through with nine points, Tichota had eight points, Kube dropped in three points, and both Ellie Lloyd and Shaylynn Campbell finished with two points.

To start the Subdistrict Tournament out, Yutan turned up the defensive intensity in a 36-19 victory over Weeping Water on Feb. 15. They held the Indians to 20% shooting from the field and 10% from three-point range while also outrebounding Weeping Water 35 to 28.

The Chieftains opened the game up on a 14-0 scoring run thanks to two three-pointers from Kube and another made three from Lewis. Heading to the second quarter, Yutan had built a 15-2 advantage.

Kube kept the Chieftains offense rolling along to start the new quarter with another three that increased Yutan’s lead to 18-4.

On top of the offensive production, the defense remained tough as well by only giving up five points. Going into halftime, the Chieftains had a commanding edge up 24-7.

Out of the break, both teams fell back on their defense in the third. Weeping Water ended up outscoring Yutan 5-4 in the quarter and trimmed their deficit down to 28-12 with eight minutes left to play.

Early on in the fourth, Lewis was able to connect on a three-pointer that increased the Chieftains lead to 19 points at 34-15. Yutan held the Indians to just four points the rest of the game while tacking on two more to their lead.

Kube scored 13 points, had four steals, and had two rebounds. Scoring eight points and pulling down eight rebounds was Lewis, Lloyd had five points and six rebounds, Josoff dropped in three points, Maycee Hays, Campbell, and Tichota all had two points, and Christina Kerkman finished with one point.

The Chieftains are the seventh seed heading into the C2-7 District Final. They take on Elkhorn Valley at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 at home. Winner advances to the Girls State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.