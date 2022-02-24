Chieftains come from behind to Raiders in home finale

YUTAN- It took a fourth quarter comeback, but the Yutan boys basketball team was able to win over conference foe Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 46-40 on senior night on Feb. 18. The Chieftains had a huge advantage on the boards where they outrebounded the Raiders 34 to 18 and they shot 44% from the field.

It was LV/SS who was able to grab control of the game in its early parts as they jumped out and scored 13 points. They also held the Chieftains to six points as they created a seven point lead after one quarter of action.

During the second, Yutan started to find their footing on offense with a made three-pointer from Jake Richmond. They went on to outscore the Raiders 16-7 in the quarter and took a 24-20 lead into halftime.

The defensive intensity was once again turned up by LV/SS as they held the Chieftains to their lowest point total at four in third. Two of those four points came off a steal and layup from Nolan Timm that made it 30-27 in favor of the Raiders with one quarter remaining.

Yutan found a way to regain the lead at 40-36 when Braxton Wentworth knocked down a three-pointer. The Chieftains went on to score 19 points in the final frame compared to just 10 points by the Raiders as they went on to win by six.

Benjamin Denly was the top scorer for Yutan with 14 points. Dropping in nine points was Sam Petersen, Timm had eight points, Richmond and Carter Tichota scored five points, Wentworth had three points, and Drake Trent finished with two points.

The Chieftains are the second seed in the C1-4 Subdistrict at Wahoo were they took on Bishop Neumann on Feb. 22. The winner of that game plays the winner of Arlington and Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo for the Subdistrict Title on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.