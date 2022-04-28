Chieftains claim team title at David City Invite

DAVID CITY- The Yutan boys golf team put together another great showing on the course on April 20 when they traveled to the David City Invite. Four of the five Chieftains golfers hit under 90 for the day at the meet as the team finished with a score of 322.

“Our depth is great because it helps continue driving the guys to keep improving,” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said. “A lot of times players think they have their spots locked up on the team and they sort of plateau, but having a squad where three through seven guys are in competition for those last couple spots keeps pushing them. It also seems to really promote a team mentality, where they want the team to have success and want good results for the team as opposed to wanting to win for themselves.”

Leading the pack for Yutan and finishing as the tournament champ was Ben Denly who carded a 73. He shot a 38 on the front nine and then lowered his score by three strokes to a 35 on the back nine.

Ending the day shooting 80 were Jude Elgert who got seventh and Creek Kennedy who took sixth. Elgert finished with a 39 through the first nine holes and then shot a 41 on the final nine, where Kennedy carded a 41 on the front nine and then a 39 on the back nine.

Coming in just under 90 with a score of 89 was Jack Edwards. He shot higher than he wanted to on the front nine with a 47 but was able to lower his score by five strokes to a 42 on the back nine.

Ben Denly was the fifth golfer for the Chieftains by shooting a 96. He shot a 50 through the first nine holes and then lowered his score by four strokes to a 46 on his final nine holes of play.

Yutan looks to use the success they gained from the David City Invite heading into next week where they have three meets. The Chieftains played at Woodland Hills Golf Course on April 27 and then will be taking part in the Arlington Invite on April 29 and then compete at Oakland-Craig on April 30.