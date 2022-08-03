Chieftains can’t slow down Clippers in title game

YUTAN- For the second time in the span of three days, the Yutan senior legion baseball team was knocked off by Malcolm on June 26. This time they lost 7-1, which clinched the Class C Area 3 Tournament Title for the Clippers and moved them onto the state tournament in Wisner.

Similar to the first time the two teams met up on Sunday, hits were hard to come by for the Chieftains. Yutan was only able to produce two hits in seven innings.

The only run for the Chieftains came in the top of the third when they already had a 4-0 deficit.

Janson Pilkington started the inning off with an infield single to the second baseman. With two outs, later on, Casey Stevens hit a fly ball to right field that was dropped bringing Pilkington home.

The score remained 4-1 up until the fifth inning. At that point, Malcolm was able to put together three more runs to stretch their advantage out to six.

Leading Yutan with two hits in the game was Pilkington. Casey Stevens was the starting pitcher for the Chieftains and went 4.2 innings and gave up three earned runs, while Timmy Hunt pitched 1.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

Congratulations Yutan on another successful season and for finishing as the Class C Area 3 Tournament runner-up.