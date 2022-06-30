Chieftains can’t overcome slow start in loss at SOS

SHELBY- An early 3-0 lead was enough to propel Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg to a 4-2 victory at home on June 21 over Yutan. In the contest, the Chieftains were able to outhit the Rebels eight to six.

After falling into an early hole, Yutan got singles from Braxton Wentworth and Austin Scheuler to start the top of the fifth. The third single of the inning from Tyler Keiser drove in Braxton Wentworth and made it a 3-1 lead for S.O.S.

Later in the inning with two outs, Bennett Ell hit a ball to second that an error was made on allowing Keiser to score and bringing Yutan within one run of the Rebels.

S.O.S would put some padding on their lead with one run in the bottom of the fifth.

Yutan was able to threaten to score with two baserunners in the top of the seventh. It ended up not panning out the way the Chieftains wanted with back-to-back strikeouts ending the contest.

Coming up with one hit and one RBI for Yutan was Keiser. Carson Jurey, Jack Edwards, Derek Wacker, Scheuler, and Braxton Wentworth all had at least one hit in the defeat.

Pitching five innings, giving up three earned runs, and registering seven strikeouts was Edwards, while Jurey went one inning on the mound, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

Three days later, the Chieftains suffered their second loss in a little over a week to Valparaiso at home on June 24. Yutan could only come up with four hits as they went on to lose 12-3.

Two of the runs came in the second inning for the Chieftains trailing 5-0. The runs were scored with two outs and two on when Jurey singled to right field.

Joey Benjamin was the third run of the game and he came on in the fourth as a courtesy runner for Bennett Ell who singled to right field. He would score on a wild pitch that got away from the pitcher.

Jurey led Yutan with his bat in the game with one hit and two RBIs.

Starting on the mound for the Chieftains was Scheuler who pitched one inning and gave up four earned runs. Coming on in relief was Braxton Wentworth who pitched two innings and gave up one earned run, Reed who lasted 0.2 innings and gave up no earned runs, and Ell who went 1.1 innings, gave up one earned run and had one strikeout.

This week Yutan played against Auburn at home on June 28. They take on S.O.S at home on July 1 at 5:30 p.m. and then play at Bellevue East on July 2 at 5 p.m.