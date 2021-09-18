Chieftains boys, Tiger girls second at Bergan XC Invite

FREMONT – The Fremont Bergan Invite was held on Sept. 9 at Camp Calvin Crest near Fremont. Competing at the meet from the area were Yutan, East Butler and Cedar Bluffs.

In the varsity race, the Chieftains were fourth with 37 points and the Tigers got seventh with 62 points. On the girl’s side, East Butler was the only area school who fielded a team and they got fourth with 29 points.

The Yutan boys were led by Isaac Kult who was the highest placer from the area in seventh with a time of 21:06. Also getting inside the top 10 for the Chieftains was Carter Tichota in 10th in a time of 21:27.

Yutan’s third and fourth runners were Bryce Kolc and Ethan Eggen. Kolc got 20th place in a time of 23:04 and Eggen was 31st running a 24:39. Seth Janecek turned in a 37th place finish in a time of 26:00.

For East Butler, Alex Pierce was the lone medalist for the boys. He earned a 14th place finish in a time of 22:01.

Carson Borgman and Joe Urban were the next runners to cross the finish line for the Tigers. Borgman finished 22nd in a time of 22:32 and Urban got 28th crossing the line in a time of 24:25.