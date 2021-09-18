Chieftains boys, Tiger girls second at Bergan XC Invite

FREMONT – The Fremont Bergan Invite was held on Sept. 9 at Camp Calvin Crest near Fremont. Competing at the meet from the area were Yutan, East Butler and Cedar Bluffs.
In the varsity race, the Chieftains were fourth with 37 points and the Tigers got seventh with 62 points. On the girl’s side, East Butler was the only area school who fielded a team and they got fourth with 29 points.
The Yutan boys were led by Isaac Kult who was the highest placer from the area in seventh with a time of 21:06. Also getting inside the top 10 for the Chieftains was Carter Tichota in 10th in a time of 21:27.
Yutan’s third and fourth runners were Bryce Kolc and Ethan Eggen. Kolc got 20th place in a time of 23:04 and Eggen was 31st running a 24:39. Seth Janecek turned in a 37th place finish in a time of 26:00.
For East Butler, Alex Pierce was the lone medalist for the boys. He earned a 14th place finish in a time of 22:01.
Carson Borgman and Joe Urban were the next runners to cross the finish line for the Tigers. Borgman finished 22nd in a time of 22:32 and Urban got 28th crossing the line in a time of 24:25.
Finishing fifth and sixth for the Tigers respectively were Kyle Heise and Caden Stara. Heise was 30th overall and ran a 24:32 and Stara got 33rd and ran a 24:41.
The Wildcats had one varsity runner in the boy’s race. It was Jeremy Honeywell who earned a 26th place finish in a time of 24:00.
Reese Kozisek and Haley Sebranek went eight and nine in the girl’s varsity race. Kozisek was eighth in a time of 26:36 and Sebranek got ninth with a 26:40.
Also medaling for the Tigers were Malorie Spatz, Nevayla Hilton, and Lanae Aerts. Spatz got 12th in a time of 27:24, Hilton was 13th with a 27:25, and Aerts was 15th crossing the line in 28:22.
Yutan’s two runners Brooklyn Bussing and Janel Bussing were 19th and 21st with times of 32:28 and 37:01.
Cedar Bluffs did not have any varsity runners for the girls but did have two junior varsity runners. They were Katie Kiefer who got fifth in a time of 31:57 and Sarah Marten who was sixth crossing the line in 33:31.
