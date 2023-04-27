GENOA – A strong performance on the track and in the field helped power the Yutan boys track team to a first place finish with 123 points at the Twin River Invite on April 20. Coming in second was Twin River with 78.5 points and Osceola was third with 78 points.

“The weather was not great to start off, but it got better as the day went on,” Yutan Boys Head Coach Dan Krajicek said. “Our 4x1 and 4x4 relays were a highlight again. Derek Wacker threw a PR of 151 feet and Zach Krajicek ran his best time in the 100. Jett Arensberg matched a PR in the high jump with 6’. We had a good day overall but we still have room to improve the rest of the season.”

On the track, the 4x100 and the 4x400 meter relay teams for the Chieftains both took gold. Jett Arensberg, Zach Krajicek, Joey Benjamin and Wacker ran a 44.80 in the 4x100 and the 4x400 squad of AJ Arensberg, Wacker, Nolan Timm and Lucas Bussing got to the line in 3:43.30.

Winning the discus and the high jump were Wacker and Jett Arensberg. Wacker finished with a PR throw of 151-00 in the discus and Jett Arensberg cleared 6-00 in the high jump.

Drake Trent took second place in the shot put with a toss of 4-11 and Wacker had a PR mark of 39-07.50 in the event, which earned him the fourth spot. The third medalist in the event was Owen Sutter with a throw of 38-10 for fifth place.

Coming in third in the 100 meter dash with a PR time of 11.02 was Zach Krajicek. Two spots back in fifth, Jett Arensberg posted an 11.70.

Zach Krajicek followed up his third place finish in the 100 by earning bronze in the 200 meter dash in a time of 11.40. Right behind him in fourth was Jett Arensberg with a 24.10.

Bryce Kolc took second place in the 800 meter run for the Chieftains in a PR time of 2:15.90. Also running a personal record and getting fourth place was Owen Egr with a 2:18.70.

AJ Arensberg took third in the 400 meter dash in a time of 55.20. In fifth was Lucas Bussing, who ran a 56.60 while Connor Engel took sixth with a time of 58.60.

Drew Krajicek ran a PR of 18.50 to get third in the 110 hurdles and then got fourth with a time of 47.50 in the 300 hurdles. Also medaling in the 300 hurdles in fifth place was Max Egr, who ran a 49.10.

In the pole vault, Joey Benjamin cleared 11-00 to take third. In fifth place was Egr with a vault of 10-00.

Nolan Timm earned fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 39-03.25. The 4x800 meter relay team of Grayson Cogdill, Bryce Kolc, Ethan Eggen and Owen Egr took fifth place by running a 10:09.60.

For the Yutan girls, they came in third place out of nine schools with 76 points. Winning by a wide margin was Shelby-Rising City with 147 points.

Leading the Chieftains in the field events was Gabi Tederman in the pole vault with a second place performance after clearing 8-06. Hailey Kube ended up in fourth with a vault of 8-00.

In the high jump, Kylie Krajicek cleared 5-00 to get silver. One spot behind in third with a jump of 4-10 was McKenna Jones.

Ellie Lloyd took second in both the discus and the shot put with marks of 116-03 and 33-03, respectively. Maura Tichota came in third in the discus with a toss of 111-05 and fifth in the shot put with a mark of 31-09.50.

Gabi Tederman pushed herself to a second place finish in the 800 meter run by clocking a 2:37.80. Mylee Tichota was third with a PR time of 16.80 in the 100 meter hurdles.

The 4x400 meter relay group of Jones, Alyssa Husing, Gabi Tederman and Mylee Tichota reached the line in a time of 4:32 to earn second place. Taking third was Allison Kirchmann, Jenna Benjamin, Maura Tichota and Mylee Tichota in the 4x100 with a 53.70.

Yutan was at the Fort Calhoun Invite on April 25. They will be at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite at 10 a.m. at Arlington on April 29.