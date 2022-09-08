Chieftains blowout Trojans for first win of the season

YUTAN- A week after falling in their season opener at Malcolm, the Yutan football team was able to respond to the setback by knocking off Tri County 41-0 in their home opener on Sept. 2 in Yutan.

After struggling on offense against the Clippers, the Chieftains were able to rack up 255 yards on the ground and then 131 yards through the air. For those keeping track, that was 383 yards of total offense.

Defensively, Yutan was just as good if not better with 48 tackles. They also had four sacks against the Trojans.

Completing three of six passes for two touchdowns was Braxton Wentworth. He was also able to gain 34 yards on the ground.

Hauling in two catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns was Jett Arensberg. Owen Sutter had one catch for 24 yards and ran for 12 yards on one attempt.

Gaining 125 yards on the ground and scoring one touchdown was Cole Smith, while Zack Krajicek picked up 73 yards and one score and Jesse Kult ran the ball four times for 11 yards and found the end zone once.

Leading the defense with 11 tackles was Zach Krajicek. Jett Arensberg, Kult, and Caleb Daniell all picked up five tackles, Jude Elgert had four tackles, and Smith, Joey Benjamin, Wentworth, Drake Trent, and Will Peterson all finished with two.

Getting in the backfield for two sacks was Daniell and Elgert and AJ Arensberg both finished with one sack apiece. Intercepting one pass for 35 yards was Jett Arensberg.

This week the Chieftains have another home game at 7 p.m. against Class C2 No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Trojans come into the game with a 2-0 record after knocking off Aquinas Catholic 33-3 in their last game at home.