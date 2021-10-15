Chieftains blow Rockets out at home

YUTAN – The Class C-2 No. 4 Yutan Chieftains football team left no doubt who the better team was in their final regular season home game against Syracuse. They were able to score over 10 points in every quarter of action, en route to a 67-16 win over the Rockets.
In the first quarter, the Chieftains started the scoring with a 55-yard touchdown run by Ethan Christensen. The extra point by Paul Kirchmann was up and good making it 7-0.
Yutan’s second touchdown of the quarter came through the air, when Kirchmann completed a 35-yard pass to Sam Petersen, extending the lead to double digits.
Syracuse scored the final touchdown of the quarter on a completion from Tieran Cox to Robert Shanks. The two-point conversion run by Elliot Kuhr was good making the score 14-8 Chieftains after one.
To start the second, Christensen put on a show with his legs. He scored on runs of 30 and 80 yards to extend Yutan’s lead out to three possessions.
Up 28-16 late in the half, Derek Wacker caught a 16-yard pass from Kirchmann for a touchdown to put the Chieftains in front 35-16 at the break.
During the third quarter of action, there were three rushing touchdowns put up by Yutan. They were a 16-yard rushing score by Christensen, a three-yard touchdown by Jesse Keiser and a 42-yard run to the endzone by Zach Krajicek that extended the lead out to 55-16.
Krajicek rushed for his second score of the game to begin the fourth and the defense came up with the second touchdown. It was scored on a 45-yard interception return by Braxton Wentworth.
Leading the Chieftains in passing was Kirchmann who completed four of six passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Hauling in three catches for 33 yards and a score was Petersen and Wacker had one catch for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Rushing for 303 yards and five touchdowns was Christensen and Krajicek had 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Keiser ran for 48 yards and one score.
Defensively, Krajicek had 11 tackles and Wacker had 10 tackles. Christensen had seven tackles, while Beau Heuertz, Petersen and Braxton Wentworth had five.
This week Yutan travels to Bishop Neumann to take on the Cavaliers at 7 p.m.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.