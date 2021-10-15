Chieftains blow Rockets out at home

YUTAN – The Class C-2 No. 4 Yutan Chieftains football team left no doubt who the better team was in their final regular season home game against Syracuse. They were able to score over 10 points in every quarter of action, en route to a 67-16 win over the Rockets.

In the first quarter, the Chieftains started the scoring with a 55-yard touchdown run by Ethan Christensen. The extra point by Paul Kirchmann was up and good making it 7-0.

Yutan’s second touchdown of the quarter came through the air, when Kirchmann completed a 35-yard pass to Sam Petersen, extending the lead to double digits.

Syracuse scored the final touchdown of the quarter on a completion from Tieran Cox to Robert Shanks. The two-point conversion run by Elliot Kuhr was good making the score 14-8 Chieftains after one.

To start the second, Christensen put on a show with his legs. He scored on runs of 30 and 80 yards to extend Yutan’s lead out to three possessions.

Up 28-16 late in the half, Derek Wacker caught a 16-yard pass from Kirchmann for a touchdown to put the Chieftains in front 35-16 at the break.