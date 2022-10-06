Chieftains blast Lions in impressive fashion at home

YUTAN- After a rough start to district play last week, the Yutan Football Team got back on track with a 63-0 win over Louisville on Sept. 30. In the game, the Chieftains finished with 479-yards of total offense and the defense created three turnovers.

On the first play from scrimmage, Yutan scored on a 58-yard run from Zach Krajicek. The extra point by the Chieftains was no good leaving it at a 6-0 game.

It was the same scoring strategy for Yutan on their next possession as Zach Krajicek took the ball and scored on an eight-yard run. He also found the end zone on the two-point try increasing the Chieftains lead to 14-0.

The next time out for the Lions, they fumbled the football and it was recovered by Owen Sutter. Yutan made Louisville pay for the turnover with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Wentworth to Derek Wacker that gave the Chieftains a 21-0 edge.

The defense for Yutan came up big again when the Lions were picked off by Jesse Kult giving the Chieftains the ball on their own 20-yard line to begin the second quarter.

It paid off as Zach Krajicek rushed for his third touchdown from 18-yards out. The extra point by Joey Benjamin was up and good and gave Yutan a 28-0 advantage.

The Chieftains got two more rushing scores in the second. They came on a three-yard run from Jesse Kult and a 10-yard scamper by Wacker.

Yutan’s seventh and final touchdown of the first half occurred with 1:48 left. It was a four-yard pass from Braxton Wentworth to Jesse Arensberg that put the Chieftains up 49-0 at halftime.

After an electric first half of action for Yutan, they scored twice in the second half. They both came in the third quarter on a one-yard quarterback keeper from Braxton Wentworth and a one-yard touchdown run from Benjamin.

Completing four of six passes for 44-yards and two touchdowns was Braxton Wentworth. He also had 12 rushing yards and one score.

Zach Krajicek was able to churn out 203 rushing yards on the ground and scored three times. Running the ball seven times for 120 yards and one touchdown was Jesse Kult, while Wacker picked up 49 yards and had one score and Benjamin earned eight yards and one touchdown.

Each finishing with one receiving touchdown were Jett Arensberg and Wacker.

Defensively, Caleb Daniell paced the team with seven tackles and Zach Krajicek picked up five. Getting one tackle and one interception was Jesse Kult and Owen Sutter had three tackles and a sack.

Yutan travels to David City this week for a 7 p.m. game on Oct. 7. The Scouts come into the contest off a 47-6 loss to Aquinas Catholic in their last game.