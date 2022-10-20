Chieftains blank Monarchs on their home field

DAVID CITY- Excellent special teams play helped the Yutan Football Team earn their second win in David City in as many weeks when they defeated Aquinas Catholic 21-0 on Oct. 14. The Chieftains had two blocked punts that set up two touchdowns.

To start the game, points were hard to come by with both teams tied at zero well into the second quarter.

The Chieftains eventually broke that scoreless tie with a 19-yard pass from Braxton Wentworth to Owen Sutter that went the distance.

Instead of kicking the extra point, Yutan elected to go for two. It ended up paying off with Jett Arensberg getting the ball past the goal line to make it 8-0 in favor of the Chieftains at halftime.

To start the second half, Derek Wacker broke through the line on a Monarch punt and blocked it. The ball would end up getting recovered by Yutan on the one-yard line.

Pushing the ball in on a quarterback keeper was Braxton Wentworth to put Yutan in front 14-0.

Still in the third, Zach Krajicek followed in Wacker’s suit and blocked a punt and returned it 15-yards for a touchdown. The extra point kick by Haley Kube was up and good which increased the Chieftains edge out to 21 points in the end.

In the contest, Yutan finished with 227 yards of total offense and two offensive touchdowns.

Throwing for 89 yards and completing six passes was Braxton Wentworth. He also ran for 18 yards and scored one touchdown.

Finishing with four catches for 62 yards and one touchdown was Sutter and Jett Arensberg caught two passes for 27 yards.

On the ground, Zach Krajicek picked up 63 rushing yards on 19 carries. Finishing with 35 yards on five attempts was Wacker.

Defensively, Wacker had 10 tackles and two sacks. Also getting 10 tackles was Zack Krajicek, while Caleb Daniell had eight, Drake Trent earned seven and Jesse Kult picked up six.

Intercepting one pass and finishing with two tackles was Jett Arensberg.

This week, the Chieftains close out the regular season on the road at Tekamah-Herman at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21. The Tigers lost their last game at home to Archbishop Bergan 49-22.