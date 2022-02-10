Chieftains and Warriors qualify two girls for State Wrestling

NEBRASKA CITY- In less than two weeks, the NSAA will be hosting their first-ever Girls State Wrestling Tournament in conjunction with the Boys State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Punching their tickets to this inaugural event at the A-1 District Tournament held at Nebraska City on Feb. 4 and 5 were Alexis and Aubrie Pehrson of Yutan and Kaylee Ricketts and Jessi Hasenkamp of Wahoo.
As a team, Yutan finished in ninth place with 53.5 points. Two spots back in 11th was Wahoo with 52 points.
Both Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson were district champions for the Chieftains. Winning the 107-pound weight division was Aubrie and Alexis took first at 120 pounds.
Picking up four wins during the tournament was Aubrie Pehrson. She beat Morgan Brahmer of Fremont in the opening round in a 1:31 and did the same thing to Jenah Jacobson of Millard South and Sinai Sanchez of Schuyler in 1:40 and a 1:06.
In the title bout, she pinned Taylee Williamson of Chadron in a 1:23.
After receiving a bye into the quarterfinals, Alexis Pehrson pinned Angeline Flores of Conestoga in 2:40. She then earned an 18-2 tech fall against Grace Darling of Wahoo in the semifinals and pinned Tiearra Pollard of Norfolk in a 1:16.
Kate Ricketts was the lone district champion for the Warriors at 165 pounds. She pinned Tierney White of Millard West and Abigail James of Ralston in 1:56 and 1:58 in her first two matches.
She then knocked off Lauren Sash of Millard West in 0:27 in the finals of the tournament.
Getting into state with a third-place finish was Jessi Hasenkamp for the Wahoo at 145 pounds. She won her first match by pin in 1:44 against Sheccid Vallin of Fremont and then lost by pin to Kenli Boeselager of Chadron.
Hasenkamp responded to the defeat by winning her next two matches. In the consolation semifinals she earned a 10-3 decision against Kayla Bobeldyke of Norfolk and then she pinned Vallin for the second time on the day in 4:53 during the third-place match.
Grace Darling at 120 pounds and Megan Robinson at 126 were both able to win matches on the day but didn’t reach the medal stand at districts.
Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson, Ricketts, and Hasenkamp will all be competing at the Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 18 and 19 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. First rounds on Feb. 18 start at 5 p.m.