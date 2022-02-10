Chieftains and Warriors qualify two girls for State Wrestling

Kate Ricketts was the lone district champion for the Warriors at 165 pounds. She pinned Tierney White of Millard West and Abigail James of Ralston in 1:56 and 1:58 in her first two matches.

She then knocked off Lauren Sash of Millard West in 0:27 in the finals of the tournament.

Getting into state with a third-place finish was Jessi Hasenkamp for the Wahoo at 145 pounds. She won her first match by pin in 1:44 against Sheccid Vallin of Fremont and then lost by pin to Kenli Boeselager of Chadron.

Hasenkamp responded to the defeat by winning her next two matches. In the consolation semifinals she earned a 10-3 decision against Kayla Bobeldyke of Norfolk and then she pinned Vallin for the second time on the day in 4:53 during the third-place match.

Grace Darling at 120 pounds and Megan Robinson at 126 were both able to win matches on the day but didn’t reach the medal stand at districts.

Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson, Ricketts, and Hasenkamp will all be competing at the Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 18 and 19 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. First rounds on Feb. 18 start at 5 p.m.