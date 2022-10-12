Chieftains and Mustangs put together solid finishes at Conference

ASHLAND- In their last meet before Districts, the Yutan and the Raymond Central cross country teams took part in the Capitol Conference Invite at Ashland on Oct. 6. Getting fifth place with 80 points was the Yutan girls and the Chieftains boys came in seventh with 110 points. The Mustangs did not have enough for a team in either race.

Earning the top finish from the area was Eva Georgoulopoulos in the girl’s race. She just missed out on medaling in 12th place with a time of 21:39.31.

Freshmen Olivia Chapman was the next girl to finish for Yutan in 26th place. She ended up running a time of 25:14.53.

Four spots back in 30th place for the Chieftains was Madi Ledden. She battled to the finish line and ended up posting a 26:39.23.

Aubrie Pehrson and Anna Rupp were the final two runners for Yutan. Getting 35th place was Pehrson who clocked a 30:08.58 and Rupp took 37th place in a time of 32:09.94.

For Raymond Central, they had senior Mady Ayres and sophomore Ellie White who competed. Getting 27th place was Ayres who ran a 25:49.50 and White took 33rd in a time of 28:22.68.

Pacing the Chieftain Boys team was their senior leader Nolan Timm. He ended up running an 18:14.76 for the fast three-mile course.

Back in 30th and 32nd were Sam Popken and Justin Felty. Clocking a 19:07.40 was Popken and Felty posted a time of 19:09.58.

The final runner scored for Yutan was Bryce Kolc in 38th place running a 19:34.71.

Ethan Eggen and Grayson Cogdill were the fifth and sixth runners for the Chieftains. Taking 47th place was Ethan Eggen in a time of 20:49.04 and Cogdill came in 52nd place and clocked a 21:12.74.

Cole Dubas led the Mustang boys getting 22nd place and posting an 18:39.27. Not far off that pace was Landon Lubischer in 28th running a 19:03.68 and Ethan Norlen earned 56th place in a time of 25:30.84.

Next up for both Raymond Central and Yutan are their district meets.

The Mustangs are headed to the C-1 District Meet at Auburn Country Club and the Chieftains will be at the C-2 District Meet at Sycamore Farms in Waterloo on Oct. 13. Top three teams and 15 runners from both Districts will be headed to the Class C State Cross Country Meet at the Kearney Country Club.