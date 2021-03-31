Chieftain track athletes ready to run

YUTAN – The Yutan Chieftain track and field teams took to the track for the first time in nearly two years when they traveled to Seward to take part in the annual Class C Indoor Meet at Concordia University on March 19.
First year girls Coach Natalie Zabrocki is excited about her team’s prospects as the season gets started in 2021.
Three juniors return this season after lettering as freshmen in 2019.
Christina Kerkman, Heidi Krajicek and Lilly Watson all performed well as freshmen in 2019 and look to emerge as team leaders this season.
Kerkman is a multi-dimensional athlete who is capable of scoring in multiple events.
She will likely compete in the sprints, middle distance and jump events.
Krajicek is the rare athlete who is diverse enough to compete in the sprints and the throws and will likely score consistently in both throughout the season.
Watson will join Krajicek in the throws and will provide Zabrocki a solid 1-2 punch in the shot and disc.
“The juniors have done a great job of stepping into leadership positions on our team. I am excited to see their competition level and see who is able to step up and score for us this season,” Zabrocki stated.
The key to the season for the Chieftains will be the continued improvement among the freshmen and sophomores on the 2021 roster.
Eighty-eight percent of the roster is made up of freshmen and sophomores.
The boys team also enters the season inexperienced, but not lacking talent.
Junior sprinter Josh Jessen ran at the state meet as a freshman and if his appearance at Concordia is any indication, he is set to have a big season on the track for sixth-year coach Lyle Mead.
Jessen finished third in the 60-meter dash (7.25) and third in the 200-meter dash (23.93) at the season opening meet in Concordia.
Mead feels like he will be able to put together a strong sprint relay team with Jessen utilized as the hammer.
Senior Dillon Mahrt will run a leg on the sprint relay team and will also pole vault in 2021.
Junior middle distance specialist Nash Brayman added a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash at Concordia and is expected to compete in the middle distance events and on the mile relay team in 2021.
Juniors Isaac Kult and Ethan Christensen also return this season after lettering as freshmen in 2019.
Kult is expected to score in the middle distance events and in the triple jump.