Chieftain track athletes ready to run

YUTAN – The Yutan Chieftain track and field teams took to the track for the first time in nearly two years when they traveled to Seward to take part in the annual Class C Indoor Meet at Concordia University on March 19.

First year girls Coach Natalie Zabrocki is excited about her team’s prospects as the season gets started in 2021.

Three juniors return this season after lettering as freshmen in 2019.

Christina Kerkman, Heidi Krajicek and Lilly Watson all performed well as freshmen in 2019 and look to emerge as team leaders this season.

Kerkman is a multi-dimensional athlete who is capable of scoring in multiple events.

She will likely compete in the sprints, middle distance and jump events.

Krajicek is the rare athlete who is diverse enough to compete in the sprints and the throws and will likely score consistently in both throughout the season.

Watson will join Krajicek in the throws and will provide Zabrocki a solid 1-2 punch in the shot and disc.