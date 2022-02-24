Chieftain boys look to grow from state tournament

OMAHA – With six state qualifiers, the Yutan boys wrestling team had hopes of bringing home some medals from the Class C State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Feb. 17 to 19. It wasn’t in the cards for that to happen for the Chieftains this year, as they didn’t have any medalists and finished with 15 points in 36th place.

“We brought down a great group of guys, but with the state tournament there are always some things that happen,” Yutan Head Coach Jason Arlt said. “We had a senior who had an injury who looked to be well on his way to a medal. Those things are heartbreaking, but they’re also good life lessons. Some of our other guys had some heartbreak as well, but we’re going to return better for it.”

The closest to medalists the Chieftains had were Janson Pilkington at 106 pounds and Derek Wacker at 182 pounds.

In his first match, Pilkington lost a 9-2 decision against Dylan Parks of O’Neill. He rebounded to beat Colton Sprague of Syracuse with a 4-1 decision and knocked off Dalton Lovejoy of Central City in sudden victory by a score of 7-5. Against Ace Hobbs of Mitchell in consolations round 3 he was stuck in 0:56.

Similar to Pilkington, Wacker lost a 6-1 decision to Caleb Courter of Malcolm in his first match at 182 pounds. He then pinned Thomas Vrana of Bishop Neumann in a 1:48 and won a 5-2 decision against Taylon Pascoe of Gordon-Rushville. In a back-and-forth match, he lost to Jaramie Elton of Central City by a 2-1 decision.

Josh Jessen at 170 pounds, a returning state medalist for Yutan, started his tournament off by pinning Hunter Meyer of Ord in 0:59. He then lost a 3-1 decision to Conner Kreikemeier of Raymond Central, who reached the finals, and ended up getting injured against Braydon Wobken of Logan View in a 1:33.

At 132 pounds and 138 pounds, both Trev Arlt and Jesse Kult won one match. Trev Arlt pinned Caleb Bivainis of Amherst in 6:30 and Jesse Kult won a 3-0 decision against Kanyon Talton of Norfolk Catholic.

Isaac Kult at 145 pounds ended up going 0-2. He lost a 13-2 major decision to eventual state champ Brady Thompson of O’Neill and then lost a 4-1 decision against Kelby Coufal of Aquinas.

Four of the six qualifiers return back for the Chieftains next season, which bodes well for the future of the program.