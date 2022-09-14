Chieftain boys get second place at tough Fremont Bergan Invite

FREMONT- The Yutan and Cedar Bluffs cross country teams took part in another hilly course when they competed at the 45th annual Joe Wojtkiewicz Fremont Bergan Invite at Camp Calvin Crest on Sept. 8. Leading the area squads with a second place finish at the meet was the Yutan boys who scored 33 points.

Pacing the Chieftains by getting fifth place overall was Nolan Timm in a time of 21:19. Also medaling for Yutan in 10th place was Sam Popken who clocked a 22:16.

The final two runners for the Chieftains were sophomores Bryce Kolc and Justin Felty. Getting 18th place and running a 23:05 was Kolc and Felty came in 21st place and posted a 23:19.

Coming in seventh place on the boys side at the meet was Cedar Bluffs with 61 points.

Sophomore Graham Huffman continues to excel for the Wildcats with his second medal of the season. He came in ninth place and ran a 22:00.

Getting 24th and 28th place were Christopher Amaya and Coday Clark. The time for Amaya was 24:00 and Clark clocked a 24:26.

Rounding out the score for Cedar Bluffs were Nash Honeywell and Reese Hunt. Earning 36th place and running a 26:36 was Honeywell and Hunt was right behind him in 37th posting a 27:30.

In the girls race, Yutan was up against two of the best teams in Class D in Aquinas Catholic and Cornerstone Christian. The Chieftains ended up getting fifth place with 45 points scored.

Yutan was able to get two medalists in the race in Eva Georgoulopoulos and Alexis Pehrson. Running a 26:02 and getting sixth was Georgoulopoulos, while Alexis Pehrson grabbed the last medal in 15th place and ran a 28:18.

Finishing as the third runner for the Chieftains was Aubrey Pehrson who got 27th place. She had a time of 34:54 for the tough three mile course.

The final two runners for Yutan were Olivia Chapman and Madi Ledden. Taking 28th place and running a 35:27 was Chapman and Ledden came in 29th place and posted a 35:43.

All of the Cedar Bluff girls ran in the junior varsity race. They were Caitlin Reade who got second running 32:48, Sarah Marten in third posting a 35:01, and Jasmine Guerrero in fourth clocking a 37:42.

This week the Chieftains hosted their home invite on Sept. 12. Both Yutan and Cedar Bluffs will be at the Pender Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.