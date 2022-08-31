Chapek and Zelazny medal at Logan View Invite

HOOPER- The Bishop Neumann cross country team opened up another season at the Logan View Cross Country Invite in Hooper on August 25. Taking fifth place with 61 points were the Cavaliers in the girls team race and the Neumann boys ended up getting ninth with 153 points.

Coming through as the top finisher for the Cavaliers at the meet was freshman Kerstyn Chapek who got seventh place in the girls’ varsity race running 23:52.44. Also medaling for Neumann and getting 13th place overall was Isabelle Zelazny who posted a 24:51.30.

Nine spots back of Zelazny for Neumann in 22nd overall was Sofia Schoeneck running a 26:30.54. Not even a minute behind Schoeneck was Brin Egr in 31st getting to the line in 27:26.55, while Ava Jochum took 39th in a time of 28:51.

The sixth and final varsity runner for the Cavaliers girls at their first meet was Bayleigh Cantrall. She was just outside the top 50 in 51st place running a 30:05.33.

Rounding out the girls team were Bernadette Hart and Elli Brabec. Hart got 63rd and ran a 33:39.74 and Brabec came in 64th posting a 33:51.46.

The sophomore Steven Quinn led the Neumann boys’ team coming in 28th place with a time of 21:06.37.

Finishing very close together between 41st and 51st for the Cavaliers were Ben Lautenschlager, Peter Chohon, Jackson Johnson, and Ryley Mayberry. Getting 41st was Lautenschlager who ran a 22:08.84, Chohon took 44th in a time of 22:24.87, Johnson was 48th clocking a 22:43.45, and Mayberry got 51st coming through the line in 22:52.14.

The sixth and final runner for Neumann on the boy’s side was Henry Stuhr. He got 58th place overall in a time of 23:33.27.

Winning the girls side of the meet was Schuyler with 38 points and Malcolm took the boys division with 27 points.

This week the Cavaliers are at the Johnson County Central Invite at 9 a.m. on Sept. 2.