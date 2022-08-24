Ceresco welcomes new chief of police Hernandez

CERESCO – When Tony Hernandez officially took over last week as the Ceresco Chief of Police, he brought with him nearly four decades of policing experience that included more than 20 years with the Lincoln Police Department. Under his watch, he thinks Ceresco will be in good hands.

Hernandez takes over for Steve Anderson, who left his post as police chief earlier this summer after serving in the role for nearly 10 years.

But Hernandez is stepping in with his own seasoned understanding of the village. He first joined Ceresco’s on-call squad in 2003 when the police chief at the time needed help to bolster a dwindled team of deputies.

“He asked me to come over and help them. So I did, and I’ll be darned if I stayed here for a little while,” Hernandez said. “But it’s been a good time. I like it here.”

As chief of police, Hernandez said a big goal will be to foster community trust and rapport with citizens. He already has good relationships with the people in town, he said, but he wants people to know they can reach out to him and the police department whenever they need anything.

“I’m pretty much an open book when it comes to my work,” he said. “If you need to know something, I can try to help you out as much as I can. Communication is a high, high priority.”

Hernandez also hopes to expand on existing connections between the police force and the community by growing the Ceresco Police Club program, which teaches children about law enforcement basics. A police club event in June showed kids what the inside of a police cruiser looks like and how trained dogs can sniff out hidden drugs.

But so far, Hernandez said, it doesn’t feel like his role has changed much. He says the biggest difference is that he’s now the one working directly with village government, and he’s in charge of communicating openly with citizens.

Part of his smooth transition is because he’s working with the same officers he’s known since he joined Ceresco’s police crew. They already have a team culture in place that keeps each officer in the know of the village’s needs and what threats, if any, there might be when they start their next shift.

“It’s a handful of guys that have a lot of skill,” Hernandez said. “They have good work knowledge, so we’re kind of blessed in that area to have that. Luckily, I’m stepping into a group of guys that are really helpful.”

Hernandez is pretty confident, though, that he can handle whatever Ceresco throws at him. His first job in law enforcement out of college was with the Lincoln Police Department, and he said he worked with six different task forces in his 22 years with LPD. Most of his time, he said, was as part of a traffic unit that dealt with drug and alcohol use, and he’s handled cases as serious as homicides.

“I’ve seen a few things,” he said. “A lot of good things. A few bad things. It just comes with the territory. I’m not saying the community here (in Ceresco) has any issues, but if it does, I’ve seen those issues.”

He left LPD about 15 years ago, he said, and by that point, he had enough experience that he thought he could get a law enforcement job just about anywhere. Right now, he has several part-time policing roles, including his new position in Ceresco. He’s stuck with police work for so long because, well, he likes it.

“I get some good assignments, good calls for service, good training,” he said. “Just a big variety of work.”

A meet and greet event is being held at the Ceresco Community Building this Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., providing an opportunity for Hernandez to remind citizens how he plans to operate as their police chief.

“I think most of the people that live in Ceresco know that our door is open 24/7 if they need something or if they need help,” Hernandez said. “I would say a majority of them have my phone number, and they can call me at any time and I can get them help with whatever they need.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.