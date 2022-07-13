Ceresco splash pad committee plunging toward final fundraising stretch

CERESCO – When temperatures touch triple digits, as they have in eastern Nebraska in recent weeks, Ceresco residents have to drive elsewhere to beat the heat.

But if all goes to plan, next year will be the year that Ceresco Park will boast a new splash pad with a handful of water features to keep people cool.

At least, that’s what Sophia Custer hopes. Custer is part of the Ceresco Splash Pad Project Committee’s fundraising arm, which has been collecting money for the project for just over five years. Her goal is for the splash pad to be up and running by the time Ceresco Days 2023 rolls around.

Custer said a few missed opportunities on grants, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, stymied their efforts, but they’re on the home stretch in the fundraising process, with $70,000 in cash in hand and $94,000 in pledges from local businesses and donors.

“I think people are really excited,” Custer said. “They really want it to be here.”

Custer said she thinks the money they’ve raised will be enough to cover the cost of the project, which has been estimated to cost anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000. But the volatility of the construction market makes estimates uncertain.

“I don’t know how much it’s going to cost to lay the cement,” Custer said. “It could go sky-high by next year.”

Plus, the committee has not yet received the $94,000 in pledges that they’re counting on – those will come in later as construction costs accrue. And it leaves the door open for a donor to not follow through.

That’s why the committee is continuing its fundraising efforts. Two events at last weekend’s Ceresco Days were fundraisers for the project, including the Color Run, which has brought in over $5,000 in previous years.

Custer said she is working with the project’s engineer, JEO Consulting Group, to apply for at least one more grant that she hopes will provide the funds needed to erase any doubt that what they’ve amassed so far is enough to pay for the project.

“I would hope it’s just enough to get us to the final figure,” she said.

There are no immediate plans to put the project’s construction out for bids, but Custer said she has already ordered the equipment needed to build the splash pad.

By the time it debuts, the Ceresco splash pad will consist of five water features with the ability to add up to three more. If expenses come in lower than expected, the committee may even have the money left over to pay for an extra feature or two, which Custer said generally cost between $6,000 and $8,000.

“That’s one of the important things that we did, is that we’re going to be able to expand on it,” Custer said.

Now that the committee’s fundraising is turning the final corner, Custer is excited to finally see the splash pad used by Ceresco residents.

“I just think it will be really nice for the people in our community,” she said. “I think it will be a really nice addition to Ceresco, especially for people with families.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.