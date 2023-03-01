CERESCO — It would be fair to say that The Legendary Red Rooster is the best restaurant in Ceresco. But this week, voters will get the chance to decide if it’s tops in Lincoln, too.

On Feb. 17, Ceresco residents and Red Rooster supporters flooded the 1400 KLIN text lines to nominate the restaurant for the radio station’s annual Munch Madness tournament, which selects 64 restaurants in the Lincoln area to be placed in a March Madness-style bracket. Listeners vote for their favorites at klin.com, and the winners move on to the next round.

The Red Rooster’s inclusion in Munch Madness was spurred by Ceresco residents in the “Ceresco NE Community Board” Facebook group who thought it would be good for the community to have its new restaurant featured in the tournament.

Jack Mitchell, the host of KLIN’s “LNK Today with Jack and Friends” morning show, said Red Rooster submissions steadily flowed in as soon as nominations opened during the Feb. 17 broadcast.

Once a restaurant received enough nominations, it was added to the bracket. Mitchell said The Red Rooster met that threshold after about 45 minutes.

“They were one of the first restaurants in where we were like, ‘Okay, we’ve got enough,’” Mitchell said. “We continued to get texts nominating them for, I think, five days after that.

“We kept saying, ‘Ceresco, call off the dogs. You’re good, you’re in,’” he said.

The Red Rooster received a 15 seed — fair for a new restaurant making its first appearance in the Munch Madness tournament. In the first round, The Red Rooster will tangle with two-seed Indian restaurant The Oven. The vote begins on the morning of Thursday, March 2.

In the first 11 years of the Munch Madness tournament, it was broken up into separate categories with burger joints or pizza spots competing against each other. This year’s bracket is the third in which all flavors of restaurants are included in one 64-restaurant bracket.

Mitchell said the performance of restaurants from Lincoln’s surrounding communities in the tournament can be hit or miss. Sometimes restaurants like The Red Rooster receive a huge push for nominations but don’t do as well in the first round.

But he said a restaurant in Eagle won one of the brackets several years ago, and the now-closed HoneyCreek Restaurant in Waverly won the breakfast bracket once, too.

“So there is a precedent from places outside of Lincoln winning it,” Mitchell said.

The Legendary Red Rooster owner Ron Tegtmeier thanked Ceresco residents for supporting the business and helping the restaurant secure a Munch Madness berth. He said he’s excited about the pride the village has in the restaurant.

“The amount of support I’ve gotten from the community has been phenomenal,” Tegtmeier said. “It seems like Ceresco is behind me 100%.”

The Red Rooster opened in October of last year in the building formerly occupied by Swanson Ford.

Tegtmeier also noted that very few of the restaurants in the bracket are new restaurants, and many are old staples.

Mitchell said while making a March Madness bracket out of local restaurants is a fun idea, the tournament’s intent is to spread the word about small businesses in the Lincoln area.

“The absolute bottom line is we hope we are helping out these restaurants and these small businesses by just making people aware of them,” Mitchell said. “I would hope that The Red Rooster gets some people from Lincoln that didn’t know about it and had never been there and want to try it out.”

Munch Madness voting began on Wednesday with the first four matchups in the bracket’s Northwest region. The Red Rooster’s showdown with The Oven is part of that region’s second four competitions, making Thursday its voting day. Voters will have to register on klin.com, where they will place their votes.

The previous day’s results will be shared each day on “LNK Today” until a champion is crowned. The winner will receive kitchen equipment from tournament sponsor Nebraska Prep Equipment.

The big question is, does Mitchell think The Red Rooster has a shot?

“Against The Oven, it’ll be close,” he said. “I would make The Oven a slight favorite, but not by much. It’s just going to come down to how much they get out to vote for The Red Rooster.”