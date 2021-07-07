Ceresco Days’ to kick off events July 9

With help from sponsors like Sampson Construction, Di Pfeiffer State Farm, Wahoo Pizza Hut and Ceresco Bank, the wiffle ball tournament will provide snacks, sunscreen, t-shirts and a prize giveaway throughout the event.

While the deadline for team registration was July 6, teams made up of four to six players ages 6 years old and up can continue to register up to the day of the event, Pelan said. Pelan said the goal of this event and events like this is to show that youth services and organizations like the Police Club are always available for youth, not just when they are in trouble.

“We’re really trying to make it known that we’re not just here when you get into trouble, or when they have juvenile delinquency issues,” Pelan said. “We’re here to help.”

Kids from 10 to 16 years old can also participate in a scavenger hunt starting at 1 p.m. by the tennis court that Saturday afternoon.

The Ceresco Days beer garden will also open back up at 2 p.m. just in time for the washers tournament to start at 3 p.m., hosted by the Ceresco Days Committee. The tournament will be located in the beer garden.