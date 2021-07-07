Ceresco Days’ to kick off events July 9

CERESCO – When the Ceresco Days Committee made the decision in January to host the annual event, it was a last minute decision, Jody Anderson said.
The Ceresco Days Committee secretary said last year they lost deposits they’ll never get back after having to cancel the long-standing community tradition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were waiting for the last minute, you know, can we, can’t we?” Anderson said. “We’re going to plan for it, not putting any money down because last year, I don’t know how many deposits we didn’t get back.”
When infection rates began to decrease and vaccines started rolling out in April, the Ceresco Days committee announced the finalized dates for the event. Unlike last year, the event scheduled for July 9, 10 and 11 will go on and no masks or social distancing protocols are to be implemented.
Ceresco Days will kick off the evening of Friday, July 9 with the 15th annual Car Show and Shine at 4 p.m. on the ball field as well as “outstanding food” by Ceresco Legion Post 244 at the park shelter and pie and ice cream supplied by Ceresco United Methodist Church at Scout Hall at the park.
At 6 p.m., the beer garden will open at First and Elm streets near the Legion hall, followed by a petting zoo at 6:15 p.m. and kiddie parade at 6:45 p.m. starting at Second and Spruce streets.
After the kiddie parade, the Ceresco Days Parade will start at 7 p.m.
also at Second and Spruce streets.
Route 66 will be performing for the street dance at 8 p.m. at the beer garden.
The first night of Ceresco Days will end with fireworks at dusk. Anderson said the firework show finale will be a little bigger this year after a donation to the Ceresco Days Committee from Ernie’s in Ceresco furniture store for their 75th anniversary.
Day 2 of Ceresco Days will start off with a good way for residents to get their blood pumping while also giving back to the community. There will be a color run at 10 a.m. with proceeds going toward the Ceresco Splash Pad project. The run will start at the park.
Saunders County and Ceresco Police Club and Saunders County Youth Services will be hosting the annual wiffle ball tournament starting at 11 a.m. In previous years, the Police Club has always hosted the event, but this year Youth Services will be joining them.
Saunders County Youth Services Program Director Amber Pelan said with her organization working with the Police Club for the Ice Cream for Safety initiative and other Police Club events, it just made sense to collaborate for the free wiffle ball tournament as well.
With help from sponsors like Sampson Construction, Di Pfeiffer State Farm, Wahoo Pizza Hut and Ceresco Bank, the wiffle ball tournament will provide snacks, sunscreen, t-shirts and a prize giveaway throughout the event.
While the deadline for team registration was July 6, teams made up of four to six players ages 6 years old and up can continue to register up to the day of the event, Pelan said. Pelan said the goal of this event and events like this is to show that youth services and organizations like the Police Club are always available for youth, not just when they are in trouble.
“We’re really trying to make it known that we’re not just here when you get into trouble, or when they have juvenile delinquency issues,” Pelan said. “We’re here to help.”
Kids from 10 to 16 years old can also participate in a scavenger hunt starting at 1 p.m. by the tennis court that Saturday afternoon.
The Ceresco Days beer garden will also open back up at 2 p.m. just in time for the washers tournament to start at 3 p.m., hosted by the Ceresco Days Committee. The tournament will be located in the beer garden.
There will be a best dressed animal competition on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. south of the tennis court.
Kids games will also be offered at the park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. along with a tractor pull at 7 p.m.
After a busy Saturday, Ceresco Days will have one last fundraiser for the Ceresco Splash Pad project with a breakfast at Faith of Our Fathers Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. on Sunday, followed by a community worship service at 11 a.m.
“I’m just hoping that there’s a lot, a lot more excitement,” Anderson said. “We need something to be happy about, and being able to be out, it just seems like we’ve been cooped up for too long.”
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.