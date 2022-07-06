Ceresco Days keeps the summer fun rolling

CERESCO – After a long weekend of Fourth of July festivities, one could be forgiven for thinking about taking the next weekend off.

But there will be no such break for Ceresco residents, as the summer fun will continue into the weekend of Ceresco Days, which takes place this Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9. Events are spread across the two days, with a full day of activities planned for Saturday.

Ceresco Days committee member Sophia Custer says Friday nights are usually the festival’s “big night.” That’s when the Car Show and Shine happens, starting at 4 p.m. And that’s when the kiddie parade, the main parade and the fireworks show happen, too.

Some events are agreed-upon highlights among Ceresco Days attendees. But Custer says the fireworks always pique local interest, whether people have been enjoying the Ceresco Days activities all afternoon or are coming to town just for a booming show.

“People come from miles around to see our fireworks,” Custer said.

Other events are fan favorites, too, like the Saturday-morning color run. Participants pay a small fee, start running from Ceresco Park and get doused with washable paint, all while helping to raise money for the Ceresco splash pad project.

Another big hit is the scavenger hunt, which was so popular in its first edition last year that participation will be limited to 50 people. Prizes will be available at each stop on the hunt, but scavengers will have to answer a riddle to get there. It will start at Ceresco Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

And the newest addition to the Ceresco Days festivities is a chalk art contest, which allows children to register for a specific sidewalk square that they’ll be able to decorate with their own chalk design. Registration opened on Tuesday and is available at the Ceresco Village Office. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday’s schedule is filled out with the wiffle ball tournament – put on by Saunders County Youth Services and the Ceresco Police Club – starting at 11 a.m.; Raymond Central High School’s FBLA is hosting a craft fair, starting at 10 a.m.; bounce houses open at 4 p.m. and the kiddie tractor pull starts at 7 p.m. All participants in the tractor pull will receive a free ice cream cone, provided by the Super C convenience store.

All of the activities together accumulate into a weekend of fun and community involvement. That’s what Custer calls Ceresco Days, anyway – a community get-together.

“I think it’s a weekend for everybody just to get out, socialize and relax,” Custer said.

And for some, Ceresco Days is a homecoming. Ceresco High School graduates hold an annual banquet during the community celebration, which longtime Ceresco Days board member Doug Swanson said is a microcosm of the festival as a whole. Doug’s classmates are getting up there in age, as the school’s last graduating students, in 1967, are in their early 70s. But they all enjoy the opportunity to come home and spend a weekend in Ceresco.

“It’s just wonderful that people get to come back to the community and feel a sense of pride in the community,” he said. “It’s a chance for them to see old friends.”

The banquet takes place on Saturday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ceresco United Methodist Church.

Jim and Martha Hunter aren’t exactly making a homecoming – the two moved back to Ceresco, Jim’s hometown, in 2010. But they are being honored as the 2022 Ceresco Days Grand Marshals. Custer said Jim is facilitating growth in Ceresco, as real estate development has opened up in recent years on the Hunter family’s land in town. A Facebook post recognizing the Hunters says the two are still active with the Comet Lodge 229, American Legion Post 244 and the Shriners.

Custer said she would like to see Ceresco Days grow in coming years and thinks it will, but the 2022 addition should be well-attended by locals and visitors.

“But if anybody has any ideas, they can contact us,” Custer said. “We’re always looking for more suggestions.”

