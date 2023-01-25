Central gets by Raiders with strong fourth quarter

RAYMOND – A fourth quarter surge helped the Raymond Central girls basketball team knock off Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home 48-39 on Jan. 20. In that final frame, the Mustangs outscored the Raiders 16-6 to pull off the victory.

During the first quarter, Raymond Central trailed 7-5 after a three from Savannah Masek. Another three points put up by LV/S-S made it a 10-7 game in favor of the Raiders.

Knocking down a three to tie the game to begin the second was Savannah Masek. A layup by Madelyn Lubischer put Raymond Central in front 12-10.

Finishing the quarter on an 11-7 scoring run was LV/S-S. This gave the Raiders a 21-19 lead heading into halftime.

Trailing 27-25 midway through the third, Masek knocked down another three to put the Mustangs up by one. A trey and a layup by Lubischer kept the game close as Raymond Central entered the fourth down by one point, 33-32.

The one issue that LV/S-S had in the last quarter was keeping the Mustangs off the line. This played right into Raymond Central’s hands as they went on to score 14 points off free throws and won the game by nine.

Making half of those attempts at the line in the final frame for the Mustangs was Taylor Oldfield.

In the game, Raymond Central came up with 15 steals, eight assists and 29 rebounds. They also shot 17% from three, 22% from the field and 56% from the free throw line.

Pacing the Mustangs with 14 points was Lubischer and Masek scored 13. Ending up with 11 points was Quincy Cotter, Oldfield had seven and Taylor Kopecky and Bailey Grant finished with two and one.

Raymond Central has the Capitol Conference Tournament this week. They took on Syracuse at home on Jan. 24 in the first round.