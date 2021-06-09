Cedar Days adds parade to celebration

CEDAR BLUFFS – While everyone was stuck at home or attempting to social distance, a Cedar Bluffs community member wanted to make the best of a difficult situation after Cedar Days 2020 had been cancelled.
The Cedar Bluffs community gathered on lawn chairs last summer as a parade of cars drove through to see neighbors, friends and family while maintaining a safe distance outdoors. This display inspired the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation (CBEF) to organize Cedar Days’ newest addition to the celebration’s agenda – a parade.
“We thought we would try that and see how it went the first year and see if we could maybe build on it,” CBEF Director Jeff Beckman said.
Cedar Days kicks off on the evening of June 11 with a youth baseball game at 6 p.m. at the Legion field, a beer pong competition at 7 p.m. at the auditorium on Main Street and The Radio Electric Band at 8 p.m. at the Den Saloon. Friday evening will finish with an outdoor movie night at 9 p.m. Attendees will watch “The Sandlot.”
At 8:30 a.m. on June 12, the alumni golf tournament will begin with a $60 entrance fee. Saturday will end with a street dance on Main Street from 8 p.m. to midnight where dancers will enjoy a performance from The Fools.
On the third day of the celebration, the “Driving through the Decades” parade will promenade through town on June 13 at 1 p.m. on Main Street.
“We›re hoping we have some people with classic cars or tractors or motorcycles, anything that kind of represents a different decade or a year,” Beckman said.
A cornhole tournament at the Den Saloon will also start at 1 p.m. on Sunday and be followed by a family fun day starting at 2 p.m. at the village park along North Fourth Street and West Pine Street with a slip-n-slide, lift-a-thon, carnival and inflatables.
With COVID-19 numbers going down, certain restrictions lifting and most events being outside, Beckman said there weren’t many difficulties planning for Cedar Days. This being said, Beckman looks forward to being able to interact normally with others.
“(It’s) almost a year and a few months now, where people have really not been able to see their neighbors and have not been able to catch up with friends,” Beckman said. “Just seeing people down at the park, seeing people along the parade route, playing golf and just laughing, having a good time and just enjoying each other›s companies.”