Cedar Days adds parade to celebration

CEDAR BLUFFS – While everyone was stuck at home or attempting to social distance, a Cedar Bluffs community member wanted to make the best of a difficult situation after Cedar Days 2020 had been cancelled.

The Cedar Bluffs community gathered on lawn chairs last summer as a parade of cars drove through to see neighbors, friends and family while maintaining a safe distance outdoors. This display inspired the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation (CBEF) to organize Cedar Days’ newest addition to the celebration’s agenda – a parade.

“We thought we would try that and see how it went the first year and see if we could maybe build on it,” CBEF Director Jeff Beckman said.

Cedar Days kicks off on the evening of June 11 with a youth baseball game at 6 p.m. at the Legion field, a beer pong competition at 7 p.m. at the auditorium on Main Street and The Radio Electric Band at 8 p.m. at the Den Saloon. Friday evening will finish with an outdoor movie night at 9 p.m. Attendees will watch “The Sandlot.”

At 8:30 a.m. on June 12, the alumni golf tournament will begin with a $60 entrance fee. Saturday will end with a street dance on Main Street from 8 p.m. to midnight where dancers will enjoy a performance from The Fools.