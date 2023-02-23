OMAHA – For the first time this season, the Omaha Buena Vista boys basketball team found the win column when they knocked off Cedar Bluff 39-21 at home on Feb. 13.

In the early going, the Wildcats were down 2-1 when Mason Christensen hit a three to put the Wildcats up by two points. The game remained tight throughout the rest of the first quarter, as the teams entered the second tied at six.

To start the new quarter, the Bison went on a 13-3 scoring run. Dalton Strenger cut into Cedar Bluffs’ deficit with a triple up top that made it 19-12 heading into halftime.

Similar to the second, the Wildcats finished with six points scored. On the other end, Buena Vista put up seven and increased their edge 26-18.

During the final frame, the Bison hit double digits for the second time in the contest with 11 points. Defensively, they kept Cedar Bluffs in check with only three points given up.

In the rebounding department, the Wildcats finished with 28 boards and had five steals. Cedar Bluffs also dished out four assists to go along with one block.

Christensen was the top scorer for the Wildcats with 15 points. Finishing with three points was Strenger, Jacob Ishmiel had two and Camden Patyk scored one.

This week Cedar Bluffs took part in the D1-2 Subdistrict Tournament at Mead. The Wildcats took on the D-1 No. 8 Raiders on Feb. 21 in the first round. Results will be published in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.