OMAHA – Thirteen medals helped the Cedar Bluffs boys track and field team get fourth place at the Nebraska Frontier Conference Invite on March 23 at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha. In total, there were 39 personal best between the boys and girls squads for the Wildcats.

“The boys finished fourth overall bringing home a total of 13 first through sixth place medals,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Cody Dunlap said.

There was only one gold medal performance by the Wildcats on Thursday. It came from Jaren Boschult in the shot put with a personal best mark of 42-06.

In the 3,200 meter run, Graham Huffman came in second place overall by running an 11:45.29. Taking third place with a jump of 18-10.50 in the long jump was Morgen Marten.

A big scoring event for Cedar Bluffs were the 4x400 and 4x200 meter relays where the Wildcats took third place in both races. Running a 4:06.68 was Huffman, Christopher Amaya, Oscar Tauson and Marten in the 400 relay and Huffman, Nash Honeywell, Amaya and Tauson posted a 9:45.29 in the 800 relay.

Also medaling in the 4x200 relay in fifth place with a time of 1:54.26 were Camden Patyk, Marten, Gus Jacoby and Honeywell.

Patyk placed fourth place in the 60 meter hurdles. Patyk set a personal record with a time of 11:26. He also took sixth place in the triple jump by jumping 34-03.50.

Coming in fifth place in both the 400 and 800 meter events were Honeywell and Tauson. Clocking a 1:02.20 in the 400 meter dash was Honeywell and Tauson posted a 2:31.60 in the 800.

On top of his 400 meter dash medal, Honeywell placed sixth in the 800 meter run. His time in the event was a PR of 2:32.20.

In both the mile and the shot put, Amaya and Jacoby earned sixth place finishes. Amaya clocked a 5:26.05 in the mile and Jacoby hit a mark of 31-03 in the shot put.

On March 21, the Wildcats traveled to the Merrick County Invite at Central City. In a big field of competition, Cedar Bluffs came home with four medals on the boys side.

The top finish came from the 4x800 meter relay team of Huffman, Honeywell, Amaya and Tauson. They took second place overall by running a 9:54.55.

Taking a bronze medal finish in the shot put was Boschult who threw 42-04.50. Patyk was fifth by clocking a 21.80 in the 110 meter hurdles and Huffman was sixth in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:57.42.

The Wildcat’s next meet was the Yutan Relays Invite on March 28. Results from the invite will be posted in next week’s paper.