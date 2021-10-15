Cedar Bluffs receives new squad

Benke said the committee met for several months with Braun representatives on the development of the ambulance and tried to make it similar in layout to the department’s existing vehicle.

“Some stuff had to be moved a little bit because there’s new requirements on your seating in the back and everybody has to be in a seatbelt now with a tether on it, understandably,” he said.

Typically, Benke said the department tries to add a new squad every 10 years.

“We’re about a year-and-a-half over just because it took a while to kind of design this one because your backup squad when you’re doing a new one is 20 years old already then,” he said. “So it’s time to just keep circulating in new equipment, otherwise, you fall behind.”

With the new vehicle ready for service soon, Benke said the entire department is looking forward to seeing it on the streets.

“They’re just really excited about the new unit,” he said, “and really appreciate the time that this committee put into it to design this the way it should be for our department.”