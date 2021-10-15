Cedar Bluffs receives new squad

CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department got a new set of wheels recently with the delivery of a custom Braun Super Chief ambulance.
The ambulance, which was delivered by North Central Emergency Vehicles, features additional safety features.
“We already have one ambulance from Braun that we’ve had exceptional fortune with,” Fire Chief Rob Benke said. “So the people on the committee that we were putting this one together wanted to go again with the Braun unit on the back.”
Compared to the department’s other ambulance, Benke said the new vehicle features a ceiling-mounted ultraviolet light in the back that turns on to kill germs while it’s parked.
“And then it also has a dry peroxide dispenser that dispenses peroxide into the air when we’re not in there, which takes care of anything else that the UV light didn’t take care of,” he said. “So it’s a pretty advanced unit.”
The ambulance also features 73 inches of headroom, a new Stryker Power-LOAD and Power-PRO XT stretcher and Whelen M-series lighting.
Additionally, the vehicle features interior and exterior LED compartment lights, a 1050-watt inverter and battery charger and hydraulics.
“Our other squad was an air ride, which going down Broad Street was kind of rough, but it lowers the squad down when we want to load or unload a patient,” Benke said. “So the hydraulic ride does the same thing, but it’s just a much better compensated ride.”
Benke said the committee met for several months with Braun representatives on the development of the ambulance and tried to make it similar in layout to the department’s existing vehicle.
“Some stuff had to be moved a little bit because there’s new requirements on your seating in the back and everybody has to be in a seatbelt now with a tether on it, understandably,” he said.
Typically, Benke said the department tries to add a new squad every 10 years.
“We’re about a year-and-a-half over just because it took a while to kind of design this one because your backup squad when you’re doing a new one is 20 years old already then,” he said. “So it’s time to just keep circulating in new equipment, otherwise, you fall behind.”
With the new vehicle ready for service soon, Benke said the entire department is looking forward to seeing it on the streets.
“They’re just really excited about the new unit,” he said, “and really appreciate the time that this committee put into it to design this the way it should be for our department.”