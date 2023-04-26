WISNER – It was a great day for personal bests for the Cedar Bluffs boys and girls track teams at the Wisner-Pilger Booster Club Invite on April 18. In total, the Wildcats had 25 personal bests, which helped them get sixth in the girls team standings with 61 points and fifth in the boys standings with 33 points.

“This was a great meet for our kids to improve on their running and field events,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Cody Dunlap said. “We are seeing times go down and marks move up in almost all our events, which is keeping our kids motivated to keep working hard in practice.”

Taking home three gold medals in the long jump, 400 meter dash and 100 meter hurdles was Addy Sweeney. She jumped 15-11.50 in the long jump, ran 17.42 in the 100 hurdles and clocked a 1:03 in the 400.

Sweeney also came in second in the 300 meter hurdles by posting a 50.94.

The Wildcats finished in third place in the 4x100 meter relay. The team of Hannah Cozad, Addison Newill, Maddie Thomas and Macey Bubbert got to the line in a time of 56.20.

In her individual events, Maddie Thomas took fourth by running a 13.82 in the 100 meter dash. She also placed fifth in the 200 meter dash by clocking 29.32 and was fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 30-03.75. Thomas also took fourth place in the 400 meter dash by running a 1:09.82.

Kaylee Adams was fifth in the high jump by clearing 4-04. Adams also got fifth in the 800 meter run after running a time of 2:44.76.

Ending up in fifth place for Cedar Bluffs was the 4x400 meter relay squad of Addi Newill, Adams, Jaydyn Bittinger and Thomas by clocking a 4:50.07.

The only gold for the Wildcats on the boys side came in the 4x800 meter relay. Graham Huffman, Oscar Tauson, Nash Honeywell and Chris Amaya broke the tape in 9:43.37.

Throwing the shot put 44-02 and getting silver was the freshman Jaren Boschult. That was followed up by Huffman taking third in the mile by running a 5:10.10.

Trayven Kluthe got fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 38-05.25. He also earned a fifth place medal in the long jump by going 18-03.25.

Earning fifth place in the 800 meter run by posting a 2:24.76 was Amaya. Tauson just missed out on a medal in seventh place with a 2:28.44.

Rounding out the scoring for Cedar Bluffs boys was the 4x400 meter relay group. Honeywell, Tauson, Amaya and Huffman posted a 4:12.63 to get sixth.

Next up for the Wildcats is the Nebraska Frontier Conference Invite at Omaha Buena Vista at 10 a.m. on April 27.

Cedar Bluffs also took part in the Twin River Invite in Genoa last week. The results can be found below.

Twin River Invite

Girls 100 M Dash- 6. Macey Bubbert, 13.40

Girls 400 M Dash- 2. Addy Sweeney, 1:03.70

Boys 800 M Run- 8. Chris Amaya, 2:21.80

Girls 800 M Run- 7. Kaylee Adams, 2:50.60

Boys 1,600 M Run- 2. Graham Huffman, 5:12.30

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 5. Addy Sweeney, 17.20

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 2. Addy Sweeney, 49.80

Girls 4x100 M Relay- 6. Cedar Bluffs (Hannah Cozad, Addison Newill, Maddie Thomas and Macey Bubbert), 55.80

Boys 4x400 M Relay- 6. Cedar Bluffs (Nash Honeywell, Oscar Tauson, Chris Amaya and Graham Huffman), 4:06.30

Girls 4x400 M Relay- 6. Cedar Bluffs (Addison Newill, Kaylee Adams, Jaydyn Bittinger and Maddie Thomas), 4:51.10

Boys 4x800 M Relay- 3. Cedar Bluffs (Graham Huffman, Oscar Tauson, Nash Honeywell and Chris Amaya), 9:51.30

Girls Discus- 6. Maddie Thomas, 100-10

Boys Long Jump- 8. Tayven Kluthe, 18-01.50

Girls Long Jump- 2. Addy Sweeney, 16-02; 8. Hannah Cozad, 14-07

Boys Triple Jump- 8. Tayven Kluthe, 37-06