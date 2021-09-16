Cedar Bluffs-Mead golf takes second

PALMYRA – The Cedar Bluffs-Mead girls golf team walked away with a second place finish at the Palmyra Triangular on Sept. 9.

Winning the event was Lincoln Lutheran by shooting a 233, the Wildcats were next with a 273, and Palmyra was third by shooting a 277.

“All the girls worked hard yesterday,” Cedar Bluffs-Mead Coach Joni Hegy said. “They have positive attitudes and are determined to continue to improve.”

Shooting the high score for the team at the meet was Elly Samek with a 60 through nine holes. Her best holes were one, eight and nine where she completed the holes in five shots.

Four strokes back of her was Jonnie Mahrt with a 64. Like Samek, she was able to complete hole nine in five shots for here low score of her game.

Morgan Bamhart and Addy Sweeny were only separated by one stroke. Shooting a 74 was Bamhart and Sweeny finished with a 75.

The best hole for Bamhart on the day came on hole eight where she completed it in four shots. Sweeny’s best hole was also eight where she made her ball in five hits.