CEDAR BLUFFS – Behind a solid night from behind the arc, the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team pulled off a 35-29 victory over Mead on Feb. 6. This is the first time in seven years that the Wildcats have scored a victory over their rivals.

“Tonight we played one of our best games of the season all around,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Justice Brinkman said. “We played physical and did the little things. I’m so proud of our girls for winning this game and playing as a team. We have talked to them all season about their potential and I think tonight we finally proved to ourselves we can compete and win too.”

In the first quarter, both teams ended up putting up seven points.

During the second, the Raiders were up 11-8 when Elley Headid hit a three that tied the game. Both teams finished the half with four points apiece which made it 15-15 at the break.

Cedar Bluffs went on an 8-4 scoring run to start the third. They tacked onto that edge with a trey from Katie Kiefer that put the Wildcats up 26-20 heading to the final frame.

Kiefer continued her hot shooting from three with another triple to start the fourth. That was followed up by a trey from Headid that increased Cedar Bluffs’ lead to 35-23.

Mead wasn’t going down easy and got three-pointers from Janie Munter and Eva Georgoulopoulos. In the end, it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats held on to win by six points on their home court.

The win for Cedar Bluffs was in large part due to the job Kiefer and Headid did scoring and playing lockdown defense on the Raiders’ star player.

“Katie Kiefer and Elley Headid shot the ball well for us and Elley played some lockdown defense on their best player Janie Munter,” Brinkman said. “Shelby Samek also came out ready to play and rebounded the basketball well. Playing four games in six days is a lot, but these ladies have shown us the grit and competitiveness we’ve been searching for all year to become a better team.”

The Wildcats shot 36% from three in the game, while Mead only made 10%. Cedar Bluffs also recorded 13 steals and the Raiders ended up with six.

Kiefer led the Wildcats with 12 points and Headid had 10. Scoring eight points was Maddie Thomas, Allison Read had four and Shelby Samek finished with one.

Coming up with 12 points for Mead was Munter and Georgoulopoulos had seven. Stella Charles scored five points, Kailey Strait put up three and Addison O’Brien finished with two.

The Raiders took on St. Edward in the D2-3 Subdistrict at Osceola on Feb. 13. In the D1-2 Subdistrict. Cedar Bluffs played at Class D-1 No. 9 Elmwood-Murdock on Feb. 14.