Cedar Bluffs goes winless at tourney

LOUISVILLE – The Cedar Bluffs volleyball team didn’t win a match this week but did win several sets at the Louisville Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 25. They were swept by Johnson Country Central to start the tournament and then lost 2-1 to Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Weeping Water in their final two matches.
After losing to the Thunderbirds, 25-9 and 25-16, the Wildcats were matched up against Brownell-Talbot who won by 19-25, 25-20 and 22-25. Despite losing the match, it was a step in the right direction for the Wildcats who hadn’t won a set in over a week.
Leading Cedar Bluffs with seven kills apiece in the match were Elly Campbell and Ali Bartholomaus. Shelby Samek had two kills, while Elley Headid and Addison Newill both had one.
At the service line, Grace Williams had five aces and Samek and Campbell each had four.
Defensively, Madelyn Thomas had nine digs and Williams recorded eight. Leading the team with 13 assists in the match was Williams.
Against Weeping Water in their final match of the tournament, the Wildcats came out firing on all cylinders as they took set one 25-13. The Indians were able to flip the switch on Cedar Bluffs in the final two sets, dominating in runaway fashion 25-13 and 25-10.
The Wildcats’ first game of the week was back on Sept. 21 against Elmwood-Murdock. Cedar Bluffs struggled against the 13-4 Knights and lost 25-13, 25-9 and 25-16.
Campbell paced her team with eight kills and Bartholomaus had three, while Williams recorded two kills and one block. Finishing with 29 returns was Thomas and Campbell had 17.
The competition level got ramped up as the Wildcats traveled to Howells-Dodge for a triangular. Cedar Bluffs took on the Class D-1 No. 2 Jaguars first. They were able to get to double digits in both sets but ultimately were overmatched losing 25-11 and 25-10.
Campbell had four kills to lead the Wildcats, while Abby Henderson and Barholomaus had two kills and Samek earned one kill. In the assists category, Williams recorded eight and Campbell had five digs.
Against the Pendragons of Pender in the final match of the triangular, Cedar Bluff did not have any better luck. They were defeated by Pender by identical scores of 25-10 in both sets.
Campbell had three kills in the match and Williams and Bartholomaus each had two. Thomas was able to dig eight balls against the Pendragons and Williams finished with seven assists.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.