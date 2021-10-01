Cedar Bluffs goes winless at tourney

LOUISVILLE – The Cedar Bluffs volleyball team didn’t win a match this week but did win several sets at the Louisville Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 25. They were swept by Johnson Country Central to start the tournament and then lost 2-1 to Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Weeping Water in their final two matches.

After losing to the Thunderbirds, 25-9 and 25-16, the Wildcats were matched up against Brownell-Talbot who won by 19-25, 25-20 and 22-25. Despite losing the match, it was a step in the right direction for the Wildcats who hadn’t won a set in over a week.

Leading Cedar Bluffs with seven kills apiece in the match were Elly Campbell and Ali Bartholomaus. Shelby Samek had two kills, while Elley Headid and Addison Newill both had one.

At the service line, Grace Williams had five aces and Samek and Campbell each had four.

Defensively, Madelyn Thomas had nine digs and Williams recorded eight. Leading the team with 13 assists in the match was Williams.

Against Weeping Water in their final match of the tournament, the Wildcats came out firing on all cylinders as they took set one 25-13. The Indians were able to flip the switch on Cedar Bluffs in the final two sets, dominating in runaway fashion 25-13 and 25-10.