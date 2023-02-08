CEDAR BLUFF – Tough defense helped power the Cedar Bluff girls basketball team to a 40-16 win at home against Iowa School for the Deaf on Jan. 30. All the scoring for the Bobcats was limited to just one player.

“Tonight, was senior night, so it was nice to get a win,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Justice Brinkman said. “Unfortunately, our one senior player, Morgan, was injured and unable to play, but she did do a phenomenal job of singing the national anthem before the contest. Our other senior is a manager and was able to help us out on the sideline tonight.”

Out of the gate, the Wildcats had a good offensive showing with 12 points. This helped them build an eight-point lead at 12-4 going to the second quarter. Cedar Bluffs added to their advantage with another eight points in the final eight minutes of the half. Going into the break, the Wildcats enjoyed a 20-11 lead.

The defense for Cedar Bluffs carried them in the second half with only five points given up. On offense, they finished with 11 points in the third and nine in the fourth as they went on to win by 24 points.

Katie Kiefer was the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 11 points. Both finishing with six points were Allison Reade and Shelby Samek and Hannah Cozad dropped in five. Putting up two points were Elley Headid, Olivia Thiesen, Maddie Thomas and Kaylee Adams.

This week the Wildcats took on Mead at home on Feb. 6. They close out the regular season at Palmer at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 and at Omaha Concordia at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.