Cedar Bluffs falls short in Waco

CEDAR BLUFFS - The Cedar Bluffs football team fell to 0-3 on Sept. 10 with a 54-28 loss.

The Wildcats were held scoreless in the first half, and then got six points in both the second and third quarters of action.

They scored most of their points in the fourth where they had 16.

Leading Cedar Bluffs in the passing game was Zephan Kluthe with 32 passing yards and a 194 rushing yards.

Defensively Brock Swartz and Hayden Lembke had four takcles.

They are at home next week against a 1-2 Omaha Brownell-Talbot squad.