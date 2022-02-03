Cedar Bluffs drops game at home to close out Conference Tourney

CEDAR BLUFFS- Coming off their win against Heartland Christian on Jan. 22, the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team couldn’t get back in the win column with a pair of losses to Parkview Christian and Cornerstone Christian in the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tourney. The Cougars downed the Wildcats 49-28 in a home game on Jan. 25 and the day prior they were beaten by the Patriots 62-12 in Lincoln.
The best game played by Cedar Bluffs came at home on Tuesday against CC. It was a close first half that changed in the second half when the Wildcats went cold in the third.
“We were able to hang with them for a half and really started strong,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “As the game went on, we were not able to rebound effectively and allowed too many second, third, and fourth opportunities.”
In the first quarter, CC started out with a 4-2 three. That all changed when Katie Kiefer hit a three that put Cedar Bluffs up 5-4.
The Cougars found their scoring opportunities late in the first, but the Wildcats kept it close with the score 12-8 in favor of CC.
Early on in the second, Cedar Bluffs tied the game at 12 when Elly Campbell made a layup. Heading into halftime, the Cougars were only up 21-16.
The Wildcats were desperately trying to avoid a quarter where their offense went cold, but it happened in the third. Campbell made a three that ended up being Cedar Bluffs only points in the period.
What once was a five-point deficit was now 32-19.
Kiefer made another three in the fourth that helped get the Wildcats offense going. After that made basket, Cedar Bluffs finished with six more points before the end of the quarter.
Leading the Wildcats with 16 points and five rebounds was Kiefer.
“Katie Kiefer sparked us off the bench today with 16 points,” Dunker said. “She has really embraced the "6th man" role. It speaks to her unselfishness and willingness to be a good teammate. She realizes she can affect the game in a positive way even if she isn't starting.”
Finishing with five points was Campbell, Addy Sweeney dropped in three points, and Jersey Houston and Hannah Cozad each had two points.
Heading into Monday’s game against Parkview Christian, Cedar Bluffs knew they were going to have to play well to beat a quality squad. That didn’t happen and as a result, the Patriots downed the Wildcats 62-12.
In the first half, Cedar Bluffs scored three points in the first and four in the second. Parkview took advantage of this and built a 38-12 lead at the half.
After being shut out in the third quarter, the Wildcats finished five points in the fourth.
Sweeney was Cedar Bluffs leading scorer in the game with five points and two steals. Headid had four points and three rebounds and Kiefer finished with three points and two rebounds.
The Wildcats played at Iowa School for the Deaf on Jan. 31. They play at St. Edward at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 4.