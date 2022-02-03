Cedar Bluffs drops game at home to close out Conference Tourney

The Wildcats were desperately trying to avoid a quarter where their offense went cold, but it happened in the third. Campbell made a three that ended up being Cedar Bluffs only points in the period.

What once was a five-point deficit was now 32-19.

Kiefer made another three in the fourth that helped get the Wildcats offense going. After that made basket, Cedar Bluffs finished with six more points before the end of the quarter.

Leading the Wildcats with 16 points and five rebounds was Kiefer.

“Katie Kiefer sparked us off the bench today with 16 points,” Dunker said. “She has really embraced the "6th man" role. It speaks to her unselfishness and willingness to be a good teammate. She realizes she can affect the game in a positive way even if she isn't starting.”

Finishing with five points was Campbell, Addy Sweeney dropped in three points, and Jersey Houston and Hannah Cozad each had two points.

Heading into Monday’s game against Parkview Christian, Cedar Bluffs knew they were going to have to play well to beat a quality squad. That didn’t happen and as a result, the Patriots downed the Wildcats 62-12.