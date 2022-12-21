Cedar Bluff's continues to improve

CEDAR BLUFFS – After struggling to score in their first two games, the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team took a step in the right direction in a 51-37 loss at Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Dec. 13. Too many errors were still an issue for the Wildcats which led to the Cougars pulling out the win.

“We switched up a few things and got some extra time to prepare,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “It did translate better but we still had too many mental mistakes to win the game. Maddie Thomas and Katie Kiefer did a nice job of keeping us in the game with 12 and eight points respectively. We did a better job of rebounding. We have a lot to work on and we will look to do that in the coming weeks.”

Out of the gate, L-DN stretched their lead out to 12-6 on Cedar Bluffs. In the second quarter, the Wildcats turned a corner and outscored an opponent for the first time this year at 13-12.

Going into the half, Cedar Bluffs trailed the Cougars by five points at 24-19.

Similar to the first quarter, the Wildcats struggled to produce points in the third quarter with just four. On the other end, L-DN added 11 points to stretch their lead back out to double digits at 35-23.

Cedar Bluffs had their best scoring quarter in the fourth when they put up 14 points. Despite this, the Cougars increased their advantage to 14 points in the end.

Finishing behind Grace Thomas and Kiefer on the stat sheet was Hannah Cozad with five points. Allison Reade ended up with four points, Emmy Shanahan dropped in two and Elley Headid scored one.

In a home game against Omaha Christian Academy on Dec. 15, the Wildcats defense did an excellent job of keeping them in the game. In the end, it wasn’t enough in a 30-22 loss to the Eagles.

“Our defense keeps improving each game which will be beneficial for us as we continue throughout the season,” Dunker said. “Maddie Thomas and Katie Kiefer had a really strong game for us. Their leadership in all facets of the game is evident. We didn’t do little things well at times and it showed in the difference in the outcome of this game. In close games, little mistakes get magnified. One missed box out, one bad pass, one missed layup late plays a big factor in games that are close.”

In the first quarter, OCA jumped out to a 7-4 lead on Cedar Bluffs. They tacked on another 12 points in the second to go up at halftime 19-12 over the Wildcats.

Cedar Bluffs fought back in the third quarter with a 6-2 run to trim their deficit down to 21-18. A four-point fourth ended any hopes of a comeback for the Wildcats in an eight-point defeat.

Leading the team with 15 points, three rebounds and one steal was Kiefer. Grace Thomas had seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The Wildcats were back in action for the third time on the week at Whiting, Iowa on Dec. 16. In their closest game to date, Cedar Bluffs lost to the Warriors 42-37.

“We put ourselves in a deep hole tonight in the first half,” Dunker said. “We battled hard but were not able to finish the comeback. Our full court man-to-man defense was able to give them fits in the second half. We missed too many easy shots and didn’t capitalize when we needed to.”

It was a tale of two halves for the Wildcats in the loss. They only scored six points in the first half but came to life with 33 points in the second half.

Pacing Cedar Bluffs with 11 points was Kiefer. Both Thomas and Reade had eight points, Kaylee Adams scored five, Addy Sweeney dropped in four points and Andrea Daniswara finished with three.

This week the Wildcats took on Dorchester at home on Dec. 20. The Longhorns knocked off Osceola 38-24 in their last game.