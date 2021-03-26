Cedar Bluffs church planning drive-thru egg hunt

CEDAR BLUFFS – St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs will host a drive-thru Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last).

Vehicles will enter the church parking lot using the north entrance on Pine Street, and form two lines. To avoid traffic backing up to the highway, and to keep the exit clear, vehicles are asked to use South Third Street, then turn onto Pine Street and proceed to the church.

Once at the front of the line, egg hunt staff will ask for the ages of the children in the vechile and give age-appropriate, treat-filled bags and prizes. A few random treat bags will contain Golden Tickets which can be redeemed for special prizes.

The Easter Bunny will be there to wave at cars. The free event will take place rain or shine.