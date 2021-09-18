Cedar Bluffs Career Academy to prepare students for future

Through the Career Academy, students can obtain college credit, as well as various certifications.

“We also offer kids in our academy take an (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) certification,” she said. “They’re safety courses, so when they graduate Cedar Bluffs, they are certified in OSHA, which makes them really marketable when it comes to getting and applying for jobs.”

The Career Academy will also help Cedar Bluffs students take part in other opportunities such as job shadowing and internships, Chrisman said.

“So by the time they are seniors, we are setting them up with a mentor out in the business world, whatever their field might be that they’re studying, and helping them kind of create those connections so that they have networking outside of just the high school or their education that they can kind of rely on as they leave, as they work toward their career goals,” she said.

While this is Cedar Bluffs’ first school year with the Career Academy, Chrisman said the school first started introducing its concepts at the end of last school year.