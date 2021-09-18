Cedar Bluffs Career Academy to prepare students for future

CEDAR BLUFFS – Cedar Bluffs Public Schools is better preparing its students for their futures with its new status as a Career Academy.
The school system is now one of 11 districts in the state designated as a Career Academy, which allows for tailored programming for students in the career paths they choose to go down.
“It’s something we’ve actually been doing as far as helping our kids focus in, take classes that support what they want to do and then especially getting college credits or certifications toward the programs that they’re interested in joining after high school,” said Kate Chrisman, Career Academy director at Cedar Bluffs.
Cedar Bluffs has approximately 20 students officially set on joining the Career Academy. The school has the following career fields approved:
- Business, marketing and management with accounting and entrepreneurship programs of study;
- Health sciences with a therapeutic certificated services program of study; and
- Skilled and technical sciences with manufacturing and welding programs of study.
Chrisman said she’s worked with Superintendent Harlan Ptomey during the last two years to try and implement the program to help students learn more about their future.
“This has been something we’ve been working on for quite a while, starting even with the construction of our industrial tech wing of our building, putting in a large shop with welding booths and all of the manufacturing machinery and things that we needed,” she said.
The Nebraska Legislature passed legislation requiring the Nebraska Department of Education to establish operational guidelines and quality standards for career academy programs for schools in 2012.
The regulations, known as Rule 47, Career Academy allows secondary school students to explore various career fields that are linked to their classes.
Chrisman and Ptomey worked with the NDE on getting Cedar Bluffs approved to have a Career Academy, which requires specific classes and options for children.
“So for example, an obvious one would be if you’re studying health sciences, you need to be able to study biology,” she said. “And within that biology class, you’re studying what careers you could be in that are connected to biology.”
After students in the Career Academy sign up for specific classes, Chrisman said teachers are sent notifications of who’s studying what program and how the classwork can be made relevant to it.
“The core classes are still there, the kids still take all of our core classes, but the teachers are kind of aware of their pathway, their program, and then they help tailor that class to complement what they’re studying,” she said.
Through the Career Academy, students can obtain college credit, as well as various certifications.
“We also offer kids in our academy take an (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) certification,” she said. “They’re safety courses, so when they graduate Cedar Bluffs, they are certified in OSHA, which makes them really marketable when it comes to getting and applying for jobs.”
The Career Academy will also help Cedar Bluffs students take part in other opportunities such as job shadowing and internships, Chrisman said.
“So by the time they are seniors, we are setting them up with a mentor out in the business world, whatever their field might be that they’re studying, and helping them kind of create those connections so that they have networking outside of just the high school or their education that they can kind of rely on as they leave, as they work toward their career goals,” she said.
While this is Cedar Bluffs’ first school year with the Career Academy, Chrisman said the school first started introducing its concepts at the end of last school year.
“We had a lot of interest, and kids were excited about the idea of focusing their education,” she said. “We’re still kind of working out what that looks like, but just in collecting their classes, the options that they had to choose from, they were excited about the many options for class that they have.”
Cedar Bluffs is also working to add more options to Career Academy, including the career field of Human Services with Design, Family Studies and Culinary programs of study this year.
Additionally, Cedar Bluffs plans on adding the career field of education with early childhood education, primary and secondary education programs of study next year.
Not only will the Career Academy make students successful in the workforce, but it will also help them filter out their interests before spending time and money on one, Chrisman said.
“We always say learning what you don’t want to do is just as valuable as figuring out what you do,” she said. “So if we can do that before they’re heading off to further that education, that can be really valuable for them.”
Ultimately, Chrisman said she’s excited to see Cedar Bluffs students become career-ready.
“We hope that having a Career Academy at Cedar Bluffs will also bring in students maybe who aren’t currently attending Cedar Bluffs so that they can see the opportunities that we offer,” she said, “as well as our current students to become more successful and contributing citizens in their future.”