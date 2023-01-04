Cedar Bluffs can’t find win column at East Butler

BRAINARD — Coming off two wins, the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team couldn’t keep the momentum going at the East Butler Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. The Wildcats fell to Friend 67-26 in Thursday’s game and then lost 48-12 to High Plains on Friday.

Early on against a one-loss Bulldog squad, Trayven Kluthe and Mason Christensen scored on back-to-back possessions for the Wildcats. That was followed up by a jumper from Layne Willis, which made it a 15-6 contest after one.

During the second quarter, Christensen caught fire from three and hit triples on consecutive possessions. This allowed Cedar Bluffs to score their highest point total of any quarter in the game with 10.

After two quarters of actions, it was the Wildcats who trailed Friend 31-16.

The Bulldogs picked up the defensive intensity and held Cedar Bluffs scoreless in the third. This allowed Friend to blow the game wide open at 56-16 with one quarter remaining.

Both Reese Hunt and Willis scored a pair of baskets in the fourth which made it a 41-point contest in the end.

Christensen lead the Wildcats with nine points and right behind him with eight was Hunt. Putting up six was Willis, Kluthe had two and Camden Patyk finished with one.

With the loss, Cedar Bluffs moved on to play High Plains in the third and fourth place game the next day. On Thursday, the Storm lost to East Butler in the opening round 43-33.

Against Friend in the previous game, one of the Wildcats top scorers Willis suffered an ankle sprain in the fourth. He ended up not suiting up against High Plains and it affected Cedar Bluffs offense in a 48-12 loss.

The most points that the Wildcats scored in a single quarter in the contest was four in the second. In both the third and the fourth they put up three points apiece.

Having a good game inside for the Wildcats was Gus Jacoby with seven points. Scoring three was Christensen and both Hunt and Patyk had one.

The road didn’t get easier for Cedar Bluffs with a home game against Class D-1 No. 1 Mead on Jan. 3. They take on Lewiston on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Jan.6 and travel to Omaha Brownell Talbot for a game at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7.