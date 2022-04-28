Cedar Bluff/Mead wins East Central Nebraska Tournament

LINCOLN- The Cedar Bluffs/Mead golf team battled hard at the East Central Nebraska Golf Tournament on April 19 at the Crooked Creek Golf Course. In the end, the Wildcats were able to capture the team title by shooting a 368 as a team and finishing with three individual medalists.

Leading the charge for Cedar Bluffs/Mead was Luke Carritt who ended up carding an 82 to get second place behind Noah Carpenter of Palmyra with a 76. Through the first nine holes of play he came through with a 42, and then Carritt was able to lower his score down to a 40 on the back nine.

Hunter Griffis was second on the team by shooting a 91 for 18 holes and took fifth place overall. He had a rough start with a nine spot on hole one. Griffis rebounded from that tough start by finishing with a 47 on the front nine and then lowered his score by three strokes on the back nine with a 44.

Finishing just inside the top ten in ninth place with a 95 was Tye Dickes. Through the front nine, he had a 47 and that was increased to a 48 on the back nine.

Shooting an even 100 for the tournament for the Wildcats was Tristan Zweiner. Similar to Dickes and Griffis, Zweiner shot a 47 through the first nine holes but struggled on the back nine with a 53.

The fifth and final golfer for the Wildcats varsity squad was Caleb Baustian. He came through with a 51 on the front nine and then ended up with a 56 on the back nine for a final score of 107.

On the junior varsity side of the conference meet, Colby Sorenson was the top golfer shooting a 104. He carded a 50 on the front nine and then shot a 54 on the final nine holes.

Trevor Ellison was the second golfer for the Wildcats with a 107. His score was a 56 on the front nine thanks to an eight on hole one. He lowered his overall score by five strokes on the back nine by shooting a 51.

Taking third place for the Cedar Bluffs/Mead junior varsity team was Collin Konecky who carded a 110. He struggled on the first nine holes of the course with a 60, but then lowered his score by ten strokes on the final nine holes by shooting a 50.

Mason Coyle and Jared Adams rounded out the team score for the Wildcats JV squad. Coyle ended up shooting a 126 and five strokes behind him with a 131 was Adams.

As a team, the Cedar Bluffs/Mead junior varsity team shot a 447.

This coming week, the Wildcats were back in action at the North Bend Invite on April 27. They also will take part in the Omaha Concordia Invite on April 28 and the Arlington Invite on April 29.