Cedar and Sage Studio offers event venue for local creatives

With the studio only being about 15 minutes away from Lincoln and fairly centered between Palmyra, Bennett and Waverly, it’s a central location and can be “beneficial” to the community as both a photography studio and venue.

With the space holding up to 60 guests and a bar, Herold expects to be able to hold small weddings, baby showers, get-togethers with friends and other events.

“I just see so many memories being captured here,” she said.

As for her own business and photography, Herold plans to host different styled sessions, boudoir sessions and days similar to their grand opening.

When Herold first got the location, she only wanted to use it for her photography. She soon realized she didn’t need all that space to herself. She hopes to use it as an opportunity to allow other voices to be heard as well.

“I’m really not a competitive person, I’m only competitive with myself,” Herold said “I love to help other people grow, and my goal is to really help a lot of local photographers in the southeast Nebraska area.”