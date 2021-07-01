Cedar and Sage Studio offers event venue for local creatives

EAGLE – Cedar and Sage Studio is what happens when an outdoor photographer needs somewhere to go when the weather isn’t cooperating.
Owner Alyssa Herold started her professional career in photography last spring with her business, Hallie Jean Co. Photography, where she focused on outdoor and natural light photography at her acreage just south of Eagle.
“I needed to have an indoor location, especially when those winter months creeped up,” Herold said.
She knew when Patina Joe, a coffee shop and boutique now located in Waverly, left Eagle this past spring, the 1920s-era space with original wood floors on the corner of Fourth and E streets would be the perfect spot for her studio.
“It’s a rare treat to find a beautiful 1920s building like this,” Herold said.
On June 11 and 12, Herold hosted a grand opening weekend for Cedar and Sage Studio featuring several local creators as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres.
For Herold, who has lived outside of Eagle for four years, the space fits her “dreamy, New York (or) Paris-like apartment above a cafe vibe.” She also sees a future here.
“When I’m sitting here, cleaning and stuff, and the kids when they get out of school they like all run by and I’m out here sweeping, I just feel like I’m going to be like that 80-year-old woman here still,” she said. “To foresee my life being that person, it’s so funny.”
With the studio only being about 15 minutes away from Lincoln and fairly centered between Palmyra, Bennett and Waverly, it’s a central location and can be “beneficial” to the community as both a photography studio and venue.
With the space holding up to 60 guests and a bar, Herold expects to be able to hold small weddings, baby showers, get-togethers with friends and other events.
“I just see so many memories being captured here,” she said.
As for her own business and photography, Herold plans to host different styled sessions, boudoir sessions and days similar to their grand opening.
When Herold first got the location, she only wanted to use it for her photography. She soon realized she didn’t need all that space to herself. She hopes to use it as an opportunity to allow other voices to be heard as well.
“I’m really not a competitive person, I’m only competitive with myself,” Herold said “I love to help other people grow, and my goal is to really help a lot of local photographers in the southeast Nebraska area.”
Along with helping fellow photographers, Herold also has a goal of helping local creatives. Herold plans to host monthly Makers Market events inspired by Lincoln’s First Fridays where local creators get their name out.
Events like Makers Market meet a key aspect of Cedar and Sage’s brand which is “for the creative.” Herold said she wanted to focus on all types of creatives, not just photographers.
“This space is for every creative spirit,” she said. “For the brand maker, the boutique, the designer, the artist, the ceramic maker, all those sorts of things, to have a space to be able to show that work.”
For information on booking the space or photography rentals, those interested can visit Herold’s website at www.cedarandsagestudio.com/.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.